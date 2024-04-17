Hillstone Networks Launches Vision 2024: Partner Roadshow Empowering Cybersecurity Partners Across LATAM and Beyond

Kick-off Event in Mexico City Sets the Stage for a Year of Engagement and Growth Across Multiple Countries and Region

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, announces the kick-off of Vision 2024: Hillstone Networks Partner Roadshow. The roadshow targets strategic cities in Latin America, where the largest Partners drive key accounts and business.

The Vision 2024: Hillstone Networks Partner Roadshow will bring together some the top channel resellers throughout the region, who have been prepared for a day full of activities, including keynote speeches with company executives, such as Tim Liu, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Hillstone Networks, and Clarence Peng, Vice President of Global Sales at Hillstone Networks.

This is an opportunity for Hillstone's Partner Ecosystem to learn about cybersecurity trends by regional experts, including Adib Manssur Nicola and Rafael Santana, Channel Enablement Managers at Hillstone Networks. Partners will be briefed on channel growth strategy and Hillstone corporate and marketing initiatives.

"The kick-off of the Vision 2024: Hillstone Networks Partner Roadshow took place in Mexico City, at the Brick Hotel on April 11, where we were able to meet with more than 45 attendees from the top 30 channels of the brand in Mexico," said Tim Liu, Hillstone Network's CEO.

"Throughout the day we had the opportunity to share key information to help drive business for our channel partners, including briefing them on current technology solutions such as NDR, ZTNA and XDR, development plans, along with networking activities that allowed us to further strengthen the ties we have with them. The panel discussions were a truly enriching experience for everyone," said Liu.

Initiatives such as regional Roadshows are part of Hillstone Networks' channel ecosystem development strategy, contributing to the exceptionary levels of growth experienced in recent years, positioning it as one of the most prominent manufacturers in the cybersecurity market in Latin America.

