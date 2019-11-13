Hillstone Networks Presents at the Canalys Channels Forum 2019 to Expand Business in Latin America

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions, is sponsoring the Canalys Channels Forum LATAM 2019, in Bogota, Colombia. The Canalys Channels Forum is the largest independent channel event in Latin America. Hillstone Networks, as the only security vendor in the Forum, aims to drive awareness and attract more channel partners in the region.

Hillstone Networks solves a wide array of security challenges for enterprise customers and Service Providers. From November 13 – 14, attendees of the forum can learn about Hillstone's latest technologies and solutions at the Hillstone booth. It is highlighting two network security initiatives that customers may be tasked to solve:

"Our channel programs provide training, promotion, and rewards to partners who deliver and support our Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions," said Eduardo Bello, Director of Sales in LATAM. "For over 17,000 customers worldwide who rely on proven Hillstone products, this collaborative approach to solving security challenges leads to seamless integration that helps reduce risk and operational costs."

About Canalys Channels Forums

The Canalys Channels Forums are major independent events for IT channel partners across EMEA, APAC and LATAM. The events bring together major technology vendors, distributors and resellers to discuss industry trends, forge new business relationships and create sales opportunities. Our emphasis on high-quality content, top-level speakers and innovative ideas and platforms has enabled us to grow and become the world's largest independent IT channel events. To learn more visit https://www.canalyschannelsforum.com/

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks' Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions provide visibility, intelligence, and protection to ensure enterprises can comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against cyber-threats. Recognized by leading analysts and trusted by global enterprises, Hillstone's solutions cover the enterprise from edge to cloud while improving total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com

Contacts:

Hillstone Networks

Zeyao Hu

Marketing Manager

inquiry@hillstonenet.com

SOURCE Hillstone Networks

Related Links

https://www.hillstonenet.com

