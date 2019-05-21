Hillstone Networks Safeguards Citizens and Operations for the Ministry of Labor in San Salvador

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions, has delivered solutions to safeguards citizens and operations for the Ministry of Labor in San Salvador. The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare in San Salvador is a public administrative entity, covering matters of Labor and Social Welfare, and guarantor of labor rights for its people. The Hillstone solution has helped the Ministry gain greater visibility and control over its network traffic and assets, with intelligent prevention against known and unknown cyber-threats.

Francisco Sanchez, Ministry IT Manager states, "Our vision to secure the Ministry is to drive best-in-class security measures across every aspect of operations. This includes choosing the right security technology, adopting industry best practices, and applying the most prudent security policies." The Hillstone Next-Generation Firewall solution is a core component of the Ministry's risk management and cybersecurity initiative, allowing them to see, understand and act on threats, in order to safeguard critical assets while allowing employees unencumbered access to information. The result is that the agencies now deliver efficient and effective services to citizens.

"We are proud to have a breadth of solutions and platforms to deliver peace of mind to every customer - small, large, and across any sector, including government entities such as the Ministry of San Salvador," said Tim Liu, CTO and Co-Founder of Hillstone Networks. "Security is not just a network perimeter issue, it is a global mandate that touches on all aspects of how we work and live. The Hillstone Solution has made a positive impact on the government of San Salvador, safeguarding their critical assets and empowering their employees to deliver the services needed for their citizens."

Read this case study for more information.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks' Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions provide visibility, intelligence, and protection to ensure enterprises can comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against cyber-threats. Recognized by leading analysts and trusted by global enterprises, Hillstone's solutions cover the enterprise from edge to cloud while improving total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com .



Contacts:

Zeyao Hu

Marketing Manager

inquiry@hillstonenet.com

SOURCE Hillstone Networks

Related Links

https://www.hillstonenet.com

