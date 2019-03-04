Hillstone Networks Wins Three Cyber Defense Magazine Awards

Santa Clara, Calif., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions, today announced it has been awarded three award categories in the Cyber Defense Magazine.

"Isn't it time to stop the breaches and get one step ahead of the next threat? Hillstone Networks has won the three awards from our magazine because they are an innovator that might actually help you reach this goal and defeat the next generation of exploiters," said Gary S. Miliefsky, CEO, Cyber Defense Media Group which is in its 7th year of publishing Cyber Defense Magazine and running these independent and prestigious awards.

"The Hillstone team proudly accepts these awards from CDM," says Timothy Liu, CTO & Co-Founder of Hillstone Networks, "Our vision is to mitigate risk by providing solutions that help our customer see, understand and act on threats, and being recognized for executing on this vision shows that we deliver solutions and security that simply works."

About Hillstone Networks, Inc.

Hillstone Networks' Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions provide visibility, intelligence, and protection to ensure enterprises can comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against cyber-threats. Recognized by leading analysts and trusted by global enterprises, Hillstone's solutions cover the enterprise from edge to cloud while improving total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.4 Million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

