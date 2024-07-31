Hillwood Announces First Speculative Logistics Development from New Jersey Office

BORDENTOWN, N.J., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood is excited to announce its first speculative logistics development from the newly established New Jersey office, directed by market leader and senior vice president Ben Rosen. The Bordentown Crossroads project represents a significant milestone for Hillwood as our footprint expands in one of the country's most competitive industrial markets through a partnership with WDG Logistics.

Bordentown Crossroads, located in the heart of the New Jersey Turnpike corridor at Exit 7, is a 179,800-square-foot Class A rear-load distribution center. This state-of-the-art facility will offer strategic access to I-95, I-295, Route 130, and Route 206, providing excellent connectivity to the major population centers of New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia. Approximately 40% of the U.S. population is within a day's drive of this prime location.

Key Features of Bordentown Crossroads:

- Size: 179,800 SF of Class A distribution space

- Location: New Jersey Turnpike corridor (Exit 7), Bordentown, NJ 08505

- Accessibility: Proximity to I-95, I-295, Route 130, and Route 206

- Dock Doors: 30

- Clear Heights: 36 feet

- Column Spacing: 54' x 50'

- Parking: 30 trailer parking spaces and 94 regular parking spaces

Construction of Bordentown Crossroads is set to begin this summer, with completion and delivery anticipated by the Spring 2025. The facility's features and strategic location are expected to attract significant interest from businesses seeking efficient and accessible logistics solutions. The address will be 1 Bordentown Bypass, Bordentown, NJ between Rising Sun Road and Dunns Mill Road.

"We are thrilled to launch Bordentown Crossroads as our first speculative development from our New Jersey office," said Ben Rosen, Senior Vice President of Hillwood. "This project highlights our commitment to expanding our presence in the Northeast and delivering top-tier logistics facilities in strategic locations."

Quote from WDG Logistic Partners:

"We are proud to partner with Hillwood on this landmark development. We selected Hillwood as our partner, based on their track record of success and impeccable reputation. The entire Hillwood team has delivered immense value and exceeded expectations at every turn. We couldn't be happier. Bordentown Crossroads is ideally timed for the market, offering unparalleled access and state-of-the-art facilities to prospective tenants," said Tosh Wolfe, Managing Principal of WDG Logistic Partners.

Quote from Local Broker Kyle Eaton of Newmark in East Brunswick:

"The New Jersey industrial market is in high demand, and Bordentown Crossroads is ideally positioned to meet the needs of modern logistics operations. We are excited to work with Hillwood to bring this exceptional property to market," said Kyle Eaton, Senior Managing Director, of Newmark.

The facility is now available for lease, and it offers flexible, divisible space options to accommodate a variety of tenants.

About Hillwood

Hillwood is a leader in acquiring and developing high-quality industrial properties with 264.3M SF across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Hillwood pursues well-located, functional land in the path of progress and has one of the largest land banks with a capacity of over 138M SF for future development. Hillwood collaboratively builds successful partnerships with public and private landowners and other developers to execute and invest in a broad spectrum of industrial projects. As a privately held company, Hillwood possesses the depth of capital, market expertise, industry relationships, and a forward-thinking vision to buy and build industrial properties that meet evolving markets' logistics, distribution, and manufacturing demands.

Visit Hillwood.com for more information on Hillwood's latest industrial availability in the U.S., U.K., and E.U.

About WDG Logistics Partners

WDG Logistics Partners excels as a comprehensive logistics real estate partner, ensuring timely and strategically placed solutions for supply chain networks nationwide. WDG's entrepreneurial spirit and nimbleness enables its team to respond quickly to changing market conditions and client demands. WDG Logistics Partners prides itself on placing clients and partners first, focusing on their success as the key driver of decision making.

Visit Wdgrep.com to learn more about us.

