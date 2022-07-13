Hilti and Bentley Make It Easier for Construction Engineers to Design Workflow with Software Integration

PROFIS Engineering and RAM Structural System work together to help enable a seamless data transfer, which saves users time and improves their accuracy

PLANO, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti North America, a global leader providing innovative tools, technology, software, and services to the commercial construction industry has streamlined the base plate design workflow for PROFIS Engineering Suite users by integrating the cloud-based software with Bentley's RAM Structural System. The agreement with Bentley Systems, the infrastructure engineering software company, gives structural engineers and designers the ability to transfer designs quicker and more accurately between the two programs.

PROFIS Engineering Suite, a user-friendly, cloud-based application helps handle the calculations and analysis of the different elements of a steel-to-concrete connection, including base plate and anchors, with easier iteration and thorough documentation. Now, RAM Structural System and PROFIS Engineering work together to streamline the workflow and help simplify the base plate anchor design process. Users can leverage the integration of RAM Structural System with the design power of PROFIS Engineering to easily import, design, and export anchor and base plate designs, while ensuring accuracy and maximum productivity. PROFIS Engineering can receive all the information needed to the baseplate and connection design in a few short clicks, helping reduce the need for manual data transfer. This method will save up to one hour per design by optimizing your workflow.

"Our customers have requested integrations between their structural analysis software and PROFIS Engineering to increase user productivity while ensuring accuracy of their design," said David Crawford, director of technical marketing and application solutions at Hilti North America. "We are eager to align with an organization like Bentley that shares our values in providing solutions that move the industry forward. Integrated with RAM Structural System to deliver a seamless experience further enables our customers to simplify the entire anchor design process from start to finish, while delivering considerable time savings for each design. This is yet another example of Hilti listening to our users and providing additional value that benefits the customer's bottom line."

"At Bentley, we are always looking for ways to increase our users' engineering productivity and accuracy," said Josh Taylor, senior director of structural product management at Bentley Systems. "We are excited to give our RAM Structural System users the additional benefit of a seamless interface with Hilti PROFIS Engineering to improve accuracy and save time for their structural steel-to-concrete connection designs."

Hilti customers can learn the benefits of using the RAM Structural System plugin for PROFIS Engineering by registering for the webinar Enhancing Design Productivity Through Software Integration. The webinar is presented in collaboration with Bentley Systems.

About Hilti

Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity as well as worker health and safety.

