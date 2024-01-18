HILTI EXPANDS NURON CORDLESS TOOL LINE UP TO ELEVATE JOBSITE EFFICIENCY AND SIMPLIFY TOOL CRIBS WITH TOOL FLEET MANAGEMENT

Hilti's latest cordless innovations, available to demo at World of Concrete, will add to its wood-cutting portfolio among others. The SC 6WP-22 Plunge saw, launching spring 2024, is designed for more precise cutting in wood, fiber board, drywall and solid surfaces, including straight and bevel cuts, and intricate cut-outs. The 6 ½" saw has been engineered for cutting speed and dust collection efficiency for a safer and more productive plunge cutting option. The SC 6WP-22 will run along Hilti's 55" track and is compatible with other tracks on the market.

The SM 60-22 Miter saw, launching in fall of 2024, is a compound 12" miter saw designed for precision cutting in wood, PVC, and aluminum. The SM 60-22 can be purchased with Hilti's new miter saw table and also is compatible with standard miter saw tables. It has easily accessible controls across the entire saw, and a dark shadow cut line to help make sure cuts can be done quickly and accurately. It features all-in-one front handle controls and a small footprint without the need for extra back space.

Additionally, the company is launching other highly anticipated tools, including:

EXO-T-22 Tool balancer is a wearable, backpack-like device that helps workers perform wall breaking with less physical exertion. Ergonomically designed and built for heavy demolition work, the Nuron-powered EXO-T-22 helps take the weight of a tool up to 37 pounds and suspends it in a zero gravity like state, distributing the weight of the tool to the hips and ground—reducing strain on the upper body.

DGH 130-22 Concrete finishing grinder, coming soon, is optimized to use less effort for concrete surface finishing and grinding. Featuring a variable speed brushless 5" grinder, the DGH 130-22 is designed to make concrete wall finishing and chamfering faster and more productive—removing up to two times more material per charge. The integrated dust shroud and unique palm style operation contribute to more accurate and effortless movement while grinding. For additional safety, the tool has a sensor that automatically turns off the tool in case of an accidental drop.

SIW 10-22 3/4" High torque impact wrench delivers more run time using Nuron batteries, whether bolting steel, connecting large flanges or installing large diameter anchors into hard concrete. The SIW 10-22 3/4" impact wrench enables more productivity with a high-efficiency brushless motor and impact mechanism that delivers 85% more torque than its predecessor, while being more compact.

TE 50-22 Combi hammer with Active Vibration Reduction (AVR) and Active Torque Control (ATC) provides users with longer runtimes, greater safety and comfort, and broader versatility on the jobsite. When paired with Hilti's TE-YX drill bits, users can expect up to 30% faster drilling speeds. The TE 50-22 features best-in-class performance, while weighing in at just over 12 lbs.

SF 10W-22 Drill driver brings the power of a corded drill to Hilti's compact and power class drill category. Built with four gears, the SF 10W-22 can handle demanding jobs like drilling deep or large diameter holes in wood and metal. In addition to delivering optimized performance, the SF 10W-22 offers increased run time and enhanced user safety with ATC.

The Nuron platform tackles all kinds of jobs—while experiencing more performance and runtime than corded, gas-powered or higher voltage battery systems can deliver. And because all the batteries and chargers work under a single ecosystem, Nuron ultimately helps reduce complexity for tool cribs. With Hilti's all-inclusive Tool Fleet Management program and expanding line up of cordless tools, optimizing tool cribs while maintaining fixed monthly costs is now even easier.

"Our sole focus has always been to bring highly innovative solutions to the construction industry. These solutions are designed to increase productivity and improve worker safety," said Mike McGowan, Region Head and CEO of Hilti North America. "Our newest solutions are just another step in helping make construction better."

With these launches, Hilti customers will experience greater Nuron portfolio coverage across a wide range of applications and trades. From innovative solutions to services that simplify construction management to tools, accessories, software and technology that help customers perform the work faster, safer and more efficiently—utilizing the full Hilti system optimizes customers' entire work package solution.

For more information on Hilti at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas, visit hilti.com/WOC.

About Hilti

Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity as well as worker health and safety.

SOURCE Hilti, Inc.

× Modal title

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.