HILTI ANNOUNCES ITS MOST EXTENSIVE HEAVY-DUTY TOOL LINEUP ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS AT WORLD OF CONCRETE

Attendees can experience the latest light- and heavy-duty cordless tools powered by Nuron, alongside corded, gas, and powder-actuated solutions

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti North America, a global leader providing innovative tools, technology, software, and services to the commercial construction industry, is delivering on its commitment to transform cordless performance with the evolution of its Nuron platform. By introducing heavy-duty tools powered by a single, all-on-one battery system, Hilti offers unmatched power, versatility, and reliability.

Hilti offers the most complete range of heavy-duty tools in the industry.

SOLIDIFYING THE NURON CORDLESS PROMISE

When Hilti unveiled its groundbreaking Nuron cordless battery system in 2022, the company made a bold commitment: to bring traditionally corded or gas tools to the platform and redefine what cordless tool performance could achieve. With the introduction of a future-ready battery interface and advanced technology powering the latest generation of heavy-duty cordless tools, Hilti is delivering on its word—and raising the bar for the industry. And now, World of Concrete attendees can experience this power in person.

MAXIMIZING CORDLESS BATTERY TECHNOLOGY

Hilti's Nuron battery technology now makes it possible to power tools ranging from light- and mid-duty to heavy-duty, all on the same battery platform. The increased power of the new B22-290 and B22-195 batteries brings unparalleled flexibility to the jobsite, enabling contractors to use a single battery platform for virtually every application—from sawing and grinding to drilling and breaking—without sacrificing power or performance. And when contractors pair Hilti's tools and high-capacity batteries with the new high-speed dual-bay charger, the results are compelling—more runtime, faster charging, smarter diagnostics, and maximum productivity gains.

These advancements mark a significant step forward in arming contractors with the ability to streamline tool crib management, simplify operations and reduce downtime, while also minimizing the number of batteries needed on the jobsite. Combined with Hilti's focus on user health and wellness with in-built ergonomics, vibration and dust control, contractors can count on safer and more comfortable jobsites.

"At Hilti, we're driven to empower contractors with solutions that make jobsites safer, more sustainable, and more productive," said Mike McGowan, Region Head and CEO of Hilti North America. "The expansion of the Nuron platform delivers on our mission through combining cutting-edge battery technology with versatility and performance—while ensuring every contractor can work comfortably and confidently."

POWER TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT TOOL

Hilti now offers the most comprehensive range of heavy-duty tools in the industry, featuring powerful options across cordless, corded, gas, and powder-actuated technologies. This range of choice ensures contractors have the flexibility to select the ideal solution for every application—whether it's precision drilling, high-performance cutting, or demanding demolition work.

For more information on Hilti at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas, click here. To stay up to date on Hilti news, visit www.hilti.com/newsroom.

About Hilti

Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity as well as worker health and safety.

SOURCE Hilti, Inc.