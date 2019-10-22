Hilti Announces Software Collaboration with Procore to Support Digital Workflows

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti Group, a world-leading manufacturer and provider of construction tools, technology and productivity solutions, is collaborating with Procore, a leading provider of construction management software, to help strengthen digital workflows and drive productivity on jobsites. As part of the joint effort, Hilti ON!Track asset management system will become compatible for Procore platform users. The announcement was made during Procore's Groundbreak 2019, one of the largest construction conferences in the U.S.

"Procore is a market leader with Software core to the operations of many of our customers in North America. The way Procore expands ease of use by offering interoperability across users' software aligns well with Hilti's goal to provide digital solutions that fit how our customers work," said Rafael Garcia, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Hilti North America. "This is a first step in establishing a long-standing relationship."

In recent years, Hilti has made major efforts to digitize the construction industry with software solutions. Hilti ON!Track is specifically designed to give contractors visibility into who has their assets. Smartphone scanning and active Bluetooth tags help track items moved between warehouses and jobsites. It also enables contractors to proactively manage repairs and inspections, set reminders for maintenance and verify proper training and certifications before assigning certain assets.

The API will open data exchange between Hilti ON!Track and Procore, starting with basic project info and expanding over time into further seamless workflows. Procore users appreciate the benefits of reduced duplicate data entry of the same information into multiple spreadsheets or workflows. Customers using both Procore and ON!Track could see value for example when an open Procore task to transfer a piece of equipment could be checked off once the transfer is scanned and signed within the ON!Track App.

"We are excited to work with trusted names in our industry like Hilti," said Rusty Reed, Chief Strategy Officer. "Technology usage continues to expand into the field and the integration of Hilti ON!Track and Procore will play a big role in supporting the needs of contractors who use both. We're glad Hilti will be part of the embedded experience moving forward."

About Hilti

Hilti is a world-leading manufacturer and provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,600 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool park productivity as well as worker health and safety.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at www.procore.com.

SOURCE Hilti, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.hilti.com

