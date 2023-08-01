HILTI INTRODUCES SIMPLIFIED WELDED STEEL FASTENING WITH THE FX 3-A CORDLESS STUD FUSION SYSTEM

The new FX 3-A Cordless stud fusion system cuts welding time significantly. Covering higher loads and thinner base materials than previous Hilti products, cordless stud fusion is up to 75% faster than traditional welding methods and is a fully mobile and autonomous system with no power cables needed.

This fastening method is also safer than traditional welding methods as it helps shield users from heat and gas. With virtually no sparks, splatters fumes and no angle grinder needed for the surface preparation, it offers more significant advantages from a health and safety perspective.

A wide range of end-user benefits

Compared to welding and other methods like bolting and clamping, cordless stud fusion allows more speed and flexibility in engineering, procurement, and construction.

Engineers know they will get more reliable loads–through repeatable and consistent fastenings–as well as more flexibility for design changes. When combined with modular systems like Hilti's MT or Oglaend portfolios, this new fastening method enables greater use of supports. This is a result of the stronger connection to steel, which is often the weak point of supports with other methods like clamping.

Procurement can choose from a wide portfolio of studs with international approvals and corrosion resistance (up to C5 in highly corrosive environments). As a result, construction becomes not only faster than traditional methods, but it can also be done by almost anyone—with minimal training—helping to reduce the risk of installation error.

Collectively, the benefit of this system gives customers more flexibility and more capacity to finish the work earlier. It's also a cleaner system with no welding slag, burn marks or ceramic ring waste. When using an optional sealing washer with S-BT-MR SN threaded stud, post-painting is not required. With the easier-to-follow H-code setting customers can expect higher-quality and more consistency, with repeatable fastenings. Additionally, the Active Fusion Indicator (AFI) gives the installer systematic real-time feedback to help improve the quality of fastening.

"The new FX 3-A Cordless stud fusion system is a game-changing departure from how the industry currently approaches fastening on steel—it helps to save time and resources while increasing reliability and safety. This system's simplicity will also help free up skilled labor to focus on more complex tasks without compromising on this step of construction," said Norbert Tiringer, Hilti North America's Director of Marketing for Energy & Industry.

For additional information about cordless stud fusion, visit hilti.to/CSF.

About Hilti North America

Hilti North America is a leading provider of higher quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity as well as worker health and safety.

SOURCE Hilti, Inc.

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.