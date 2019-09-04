Hilti North America Region Head and CEO Avi Kahn promoted to Hilti Group Executive Board; Hilti Canada General Manager, Martina McIsaac, named as successor

"It has been a great honor to be part of the Hilti North America team over the last 15 years and I look forward to continuing to support the growth and development of the organization as a Member of the Executive Board for the Hilti Group. I know the team here in North America is in great hands under the future leadership of Martina McIsaac," said Kahn.

Martina McIsaac, currently general manager of Hilti Canada, will be promoted to Region Head and Chief Executive Officer of Hilti North America effective Jan. 1, 2020. Martina was chosen after a comprehensive internal search for a candidate with a proven track record of success, deep understanding of the business and commitment to company culture.

Martina joined Hilti in 2013 as a senior management candidate and in 2014 became a division manager. Three years later she was promoted to her current role as general manager for the Canada Market Organization. Martina's drive and ability to lead have had a lasting impact resulting in sustained sales growth for Hilti Canada during her tenure. Under Martina's leadership, Hilti Canada has also received numerous recognitions as a best-in-class workplace. Most recently, Hilti was again named to the Top 50 list by Great Place to Work Canada with special recognition on the list of Best Workplaces Managed by Women.

"Over the last five years, I have developed a deep passion for our industry, our team members and our customers. I look forward to continuing to build on the strong foundation created by Avi by working alongside my colleagues on the North America Executive Management team to take Hilti even further," said McIsaac.

Dan Wade, currently division manager for the Midwest located in the Central Market Organization, will succeed Martina as general manager of Hilti Canada. With this role, Dan will join the Hilti North America Executive Management Team. Dan has been with Hilti since 2007 when he joined the company in the technical services department after first serving as an engineering intern. Over his 12-year career, Dan has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in engineering, marketing and sales before taking on his current role in 2016 as a division manager.

