Hilti Unveils Automated Core Drilling Solution; Complete System Minimizes Manual Work on the Construction Jobsite

"We want our customers to experience efficiency at its best so they can stay on time and on budget," said Matt Jackson, Sr. Director of Electric Tools & Accessories at Hilti. "Utilizing a connected (i.e., 'smart') diamond drilling solution will result in a greater output and at the same time help ensure workers are operating in safer environments. This is the fastest and safest way to core in the industry, from start to finish."

The DD 250-CA diamond core drill leverages integrated technology to provide the operator guidance for proper drill setup, real time drilling feedback, and valuable productivity data once the drilling is complete. The smart tool has unmatched range in its class for all applications including drilling penetrations for ducts, pipes and cables and drilling blind holes for setting anchors or post-installed rebar.

Hilti customers can leverage the DD AF-CA H auto feed unit to assist with the drilling process. With Hilti Cut Assist technology, the unit delivers greater operator safety, higher worker comfort and less fatigue when coring drilling in difficult conditions. Intelligent features include automatic surface detection, tracking of drilling depth, water management, and hole starting and through-hole detection. Hilti customers with the DD 150-U diamond core drill can utilize the DD AF-CA L auto feed unit.

"We've made core drilling significantly easier by turning a three person job in to a one person job," said Jackson. "The concrete core rigs, WMS 100 BLE water management system and auto feed units automatically work together to provide a complete system solution."

Hilti is dedicated to helping its customers achieve maximum productivity, offering the best guarantee and services. Customers can experience the unique flexibility and service of Hilti Tool Fleet Management. The DD 250-CA diamond core drill is fully available throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, contact Hilti Customer Service. From the U.S., call Hilti, Inc., at 1-800-879-8000; from Canada, call Hilti (Canada) Corporation at 1-800-363-4458.

About Hilti

Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity, as well as worker health and safety.

