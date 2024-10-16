HILTI UNVEILS NEW BRAND CAMPAIGN HIGHLIGHTING THE WORK OF CONSTRUCTION PROS

Built on direct experience from working with construction professionals, Hilti's "Pros Know" campaign digs into what really matters to jobsite workers. The campaign, which has rolled out across social media, radio, search and display ads, recognizes the caliber it takes to push through bad weather, slog through mud, and meet relentless deadlines in harsh conditions and a chaotic environment. The campaign speaks directly to those who endure and never back down, underlining the resilience and determination that define the industry.

Hilti aims to generate excitement and pride in being part of an industry that shapes the world. The creative approach is based on an understanding and admiration of the construction industry, that experts recognize the pros, and pros see the best in the field. The message spotlights the bonds that are central to the industry and shows why Hilti is a trusted partner that provides certainty in even the most uncertain of conditions—so that contractors can focus on mastering the build.

The "Pros Know" campaign also emphasizes Hilti's unique boots-on-the-ground approach. The company's direct sales model enables its team members to work closely with customers. That real-world insight drives Hilti's innovation and helps the company connect with pros on the jobsite—as a productivity partner who understands the demands and pace of the job. Hilti is committed to making jobsites run more smoothly, safely, and productively, backed by the reliability of its 20-year limited warranty, 2-year wear & tear coverage, and 1-day turnaround on tool repairs.

"Through this campaign, we aim to shine a light on the contributions of construction workers to society," said Muthu Manohar, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Engineering, Hilti North America. "Hilti honors your hard work and stands by you every step of the way, providing unwavering support to help you be more productive and safer—with a unique offering that goes beyond power tools."

Hilti's premium offerings transcend the anchors, firestop, and power tools for which it is most well-known. The company helps to optimize and streamline construction processes from start to finish, from the office to the jobsite.

For more information, visit hilti.com/prosknow.

About Hilti

Hilti is a leading provider of high-quality tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With over 4,000 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder-actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, and solutions for tool crib productivity. Adding greater efficiencies to customers' businesses, Hilti has tools with integrated features for improved worker and jobsite safety, advanced technologies and software for smoother workflows, and services that simplify construction management—ultimately making construction better. Hilti's North American headquarters are in Plano, Texas.

