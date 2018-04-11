Hilton Capital Taps Bank Equities Research Veteran Dick Bove

Mr. Bove has been both an analyst and research director on the sell-side of securities research industry. He has covered multiple sectors concentrating primarily on financial stocks for most of the past 5 decades. In addition to being a well-known research analyst, he has, from time to time, counseled banking regulators and policy makers on the industry. His work has been noted internationally in Europe, Asia and Latin America. Mr. Bove holds a Bachelor's degree from Columbia University.

"We're fortunate to be able to tap Dick Bove's expertise in the financial services research field," according to Craig O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer. "Dick has helped steer strategies through multiple market cycles in recent history. There's no substitute for his kind of experience."

The Financial Opportunities Strategy was launched in February 2015. The strategy seeks to achieve long term growth of capital by investing in a focused portfolio of financial stocks. It combines top down analysis of macroeconomic, industry and other trends broadly affecting the financial industry with deep fundamental research.

