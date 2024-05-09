HILTON SANDESTIN BEACH NAMED TOP FLORIDA RESORT BY FORBES AMONGST ACCLAIMED HOTELS LIKE THE BREAKERS PALM BEACH & FOUR SEASONS DISNEY WORLD

DESTIN, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an all-encompassing resort located along Northwest Florida's emerald coast, has been recognized as the 'Best Family Resort On the Panhandle' by a recent list published on Forbes citing the top resorts in Florida. The resort is listed alongside additional top-tier settings such as The Breakers Palm Beach and Four Seasons Resort Orlando At Walt Disney World.

"To be ranked amongst this caliber of hotels and resorts is a great achievement for our team," said Angelina Covington, general manager. "We are honored and see this as a testament to the level of services and overall experiences we have reached since we first began welcoming guests 40 years ago."

Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa has held a long-standing reputation for providing families and more a relaxing getaway infused with southern small-town charm and located steps away from the stunning coastline. The resort's variety of on-property activities such as golf, watersports, tennis courts, a world-class spa complete with wet facilities, as well as multiple dining options, including the area's only AAA Four Diamond steakhouse, Seagar's Prime Steaks & Seafood ensures everyone has the experience they are looking to enjoy.

Receiving a top ranking from a reputable publication such as Forbes further signifies the resort's place among the best places for families and travelers of all ages to stay.

"This recognition helps to fuel our efforts in the overall stay for all who walk through our doors as we continue to work towards exceeding guest expectations," continued Covington.

Having just completed a $35M property-wide renovation, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa provides modern and spacious accommodations, elevated dining options, and exclusive access to beachfront amenities and services. For more information on the resort and onsite offerings visit www.hiltonsandestinbeach.com or call 1-850-267-9500.

