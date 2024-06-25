Himplant's Innovative Penile Enhancement Implant Proves Lifesaving in Trauma Cases

Groundbreaking FDA-Cleared Implant Provides Critical Solutions Beyond Aesthetic

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Himplant, the first Food and Drug Administration-cleared penile enhancement implant, announced today that its device has played a crucial role in preserving patients' penile health in severe trauma cases. Two recent incidents highlight the protective potential of the Himplant device.

In the first case, an NYPD officer in his 40s, a patient of Dr. James Elist, a urologist and inventor of the Penuma and Himplant devices, was involved in a serious car accident that resulted in multiple injuries. Despite the severity of his injuries, the officer's Himplant device remained intact, protecting his penile tissue. The device's resilience allowed him to retain the implant, offering both functional and psychological benefits during his recovery.

In another incident, a man in his 30s from Virginia, under the care of sexual health expert and Himplant provider Dr. Kambiz Tajkarimi, was involved in a serious motorcycle accident. The crash led to numerous fractures and injuries. His Himplant device successfully protected his penile tissue from the impact, demonstrating its robust design and role in preserving penile integrity under extreme conditions.

"These cases exemplify the robustness and protective qualities of the Himplant device," said Dr. Kambiz Tajkarimi. "The mission has always been to enhance and protect penile health, and these real-world examples validate the life-changing impact of our technology. We are honored to support our patients through their most challenging moments."

Dr. James Elist, who practices in Beverly Hills, California, added, "The outcomes for these patients are a testament to the superior engineering and clinical benefits of the Himplant device. Its ability to withstand significant trauma and maintain penile integrity is truly remarkable."

Tajkarimi further echoed these sentiments, stating, "The results speak volumes about the Himplant's protective qualities. In situations where the body is subjected to severe trauma, having such a reliable implant can make a significant difference in patient recovery and quality of life."

Himplant continues to advance penile health and provide solutions that enhance quality of life. The company remains committed to innovation and expanding its reach to ensure more patients can benefit from its technology.

