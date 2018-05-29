HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Awards Recognize two European Health Systems for Implementing Innovative Digital Solutions to Advance Patient Care

HIMSS Europe and Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, are proud to announce the winners of the Europe HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Awards.

The highly anticipated awards, held at the HIMSS Europe & Health 2.0 Conference on May 28 in Sitges, Spain, recognized two organizations for outstanding achievement and innovation in the implementation and usage of health information and technology. This year saw a record 21 hospitals enter across the following categories:

Outstanding ICT Achievement Award Winner: ASST di Vimercate, Italy

The winning project ' Introduction of a Computerized Decision Support Solution ' from ASST di Vimercate detailed the integration of a sophisticated Clinical Decision Support Solution (CDSS) in the Vimercate Hospital in Italy . The CDSS consists of algorithm-based software on bed-side mobile devices which identifies high risk cases, pushing therapeutic and diagnostic options to healthcare professionals, increasing safety and improving patient outcomes. Through a randomized control trial, which the hospital ran to compare the integration of the CDSS to the pre-existing standard practices, a notable increase in the resolution rate, as compared to a control group, was observed.





The winning project ' from ASST di Vimercate detailed the integration of a sophisticated Clinical Decision Support Solution (CDSS) in the Vimercate Hospital in . The CDSS consists of algorithm-based software on bed-side mobile devices which identifies high risk cases, pushing therapeutic and diagnostic options to healthcare professionals, increasing safety and improving patient outcomes. Through a randomized control trial, which the hospital ran to compare the integration of the CDSS to the pre-existing standard practices, a notable increase in the resolution rate, as compared to a control group, was observed. Outstanding ICT Innovation Award Winner: Sağlik Bilgi Sistemleri Genel Müdürlüğü (SBSGM)

The winning project 'Unimpeded Health Communication Center' (ESIM) was established with the aim to overcome communication problems for the over three million people affected by speech and hearing impediments in Turkey . ESIM, a smartphone application, offers users sign language translator support to assist them in overcoming common challenges in their care, such as booking appointments and maintaining regular contact with their doctor. The entry stood out as an excellent example of an innovative use of digital healthcare to improve the access of care to disabled individuals.

The applications were judged by a panel of seven leading healthcare professionals from across Europe:

Jordi Piera Jimenez (CIO, Badalona Serveis Assistencials, Spain )

(CIO, Badalona Serveis Assistencials, ) John Rayner (Regional Director, HIMSS Analytics - HIMSS Europe - HIMSS UK)

(Regional Director, HIMSS Analytics - HIMSS Europe - HIMSS UK) Tim Morris (Product & Partnership Director EMEALA/APAC, Elsevier)

(Product & Partnership Director EMEALA/APAC, Elsevier) Jan Boers (CIO, OLVG, Netherlands (EMRAM stage 6))

(CIO, OLVG, (EMRAM stage 6)) José Pedro Almeida (Head of Analytics & Data Science, São João Hospital Center, Portugal )

(Head of Analytics & Data Science, São João Hospital Center, ) Marco Foracchia (Azienda USL di Reggio Emilia - IRCCS, Servizio Tecnologie Informatiche e Telematiche, Responsabile Struttura Informatica Clinica, Italy )

) Richard Corbridge (CDIO, Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust)

Tim Morris, Product & Partnership Director at Elsevier, EMEALA/APAC, and member of the judging panel, said, "It has been encouraging to see the breadth and dedication of health providers in using technology to improve patient care across Europe. Elsevier is proud to partner with HIMSS to recognize and highlight how these institutions are delivering better quality outcomes."

John Rayner, Regional Director, HIMSS Analytics for Europe and Latin America, remarked, "From the inception of the HIMSS-Elsevier Digital-Healthcare Award more than five years ago we've seen how far institutions across the globe have come in implementing advanced technology solutions. By recognizing information technology best-practice we hope that more institutions will see the potential of such technology to improve outcomes for the patients they care for."

The HIMSS-Elsevier Awards were hosted in Europe for the second time and have previously been celebrated in the Asia Pacific region for more than five years and the Middle East region for three. It reflects Elsevier's ongoing global commitment to supporting healthcare providers to continually evolve, to meet the needs of a changing population. All the nominated projects use robust data and insight to streamline systems and make better use of healthcare practitioner skills in order to better manage patients and improve clinical outcomes.

About the HIMSS Europe & Health 2.0 Conference

HIMSS Europe and Health 2.0 are collocating the most influential digital health conference of 2018. The HIMSS Europe 18 & Health 2.0 Conference will be held on 27 - 29 May in the beautiful coastal Spanish town of Sitges, located just 25 minutes away from Barcelona. The conference included sessions which will address the whole spectrum of the digital health ecosystem with the aim to reach key audiences in the sector: from hospital CEOs to innovative SMEs and start-ups, as well as CMOs, clinicians and nurses. Conference themes included: digital transformation, cybersecurity, interoperability and data into knowledge.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Christopher Capot, Global Communications

Elsevier

+1-917-704-5174

c.capot@elsevier.com

SOURCE Elsevier