HIMSS24: Linus Health Unveils Two New Evidence-Based, Digital Cognitive Screening Additions to its Comprehensive Brain Health Platform

Hearing Screener and Digital Trail Making Test Part B assessments help patients in primary care settings initiate effective care plans sooner and avoid unnecessary specialist waits and costs

BOSTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linus Health , a digital health company focused on enabling early detection of Alzheimer's and other dementias, announced today the expansion of its innovative, evidence-based suite of cognitive health assessments with the Hearing Screener and the Digital Trail Making Test Part B (dTMT). These essential additions to Linus Health's AI-enhanced digital cognitive assessment platform accelerate and simplify the early detection and management of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a precursor to Alzheimer's Disease.

With nearly 48 million people affected by hearing loss—a figure expected to double in the next four decades—the Linus Health Hearing Screener solution offers a simple yet powerful tool to determine if the condition is related to MCI or dementia. Research indicates that addressing hearing loss early can halve the rate of cognitive decline. Meanwhile, the Linus Health dTMT is rooted in an executive functioning assessment trusted for eight decades but now revolutionized through innovative AI, machine learning and digital health technologies.

"Linus Health's Hearing Screener and Digital Trail Making Test Part B solutions further extend the capabilities and care that busy primary care physicians can deliver to patients with cognitive impairment, or potential dementia, fully within their practice. Additionally, by using AI to enable medical assistants/nurses to work at the top of their license, a burden is lifted from the physicians," said John Showalter, MD, chief product officer. "The Linus Health digital cognitive assessment platform continues to grow with practical tools to enable primary care physicians and specialists to easily adopt cognitive assessments as part of the standard of care. Through our simple, easy-to-use assessments and evidence-based guidance, providers are empowered to not just detect, but also manage early cognitive impairment in a whole new way."

Hearing Screener Addresses Care Gaps

Nearly 80% of older adults have hearing loss in at least one ear and evidence shows the longer they wait to identify and treat the condition, the harder it becomes to prevent the progression of dementia. Many factors contribute to patients not seeking treatment, including confusion over the treatment options available and not knowing where to access a hearing exam.

The Linus Health Hearing Screener tests for hearing loss but is primarily focused on identifying signs of MCI. Registered as a medical device in the United States, Canada and Europe, the Hearing Screener is a scientifically validated, highly automated, two-minute-long assessment that captures patients' responses to a series of made-up words delivered via voice narration. Data is immediately processed and delivered to a user-friendly clinician dashboard. The solution then offers an estimate of hearing task performance, which has been found in studies to compare well with traditional audiological exams. Based on the results, providers can take steps to course-correct any hearing impairment that has been identified by setting patients up on a care pathway to restore hearing and potentially slow the development of dementia.

Digital Trail Making Test Optimizes Referrals

Efficient triage in primary care plays a critical role in reducing wasted referrals, where studies indicate that a staggering 45% of such specialist appointments are deemed unnecessary, leading to potential care delays and higher costs for patients and providers. The Linus Health dTMT is based on a higher-level manual assessment of cognitive executive functioning developed in 1944. The FDA Class II listed medical device, however, captures far more data than a paper-based exam and offers rich insights thanks to the digital format and Linus Health's proprietary AI-driven analysis.

The Medicare-recognized, billable assessment asks patients to connect circles that alternate between ascending numbers and letters. Taking only 3 to 5 minutes to complete, the Linus Health test evaluates both the speed of completion and the accuracy of the responses for each section to reveal any cognitive health concerns. Results are immediately delivered to a secure platform for further analysis and interpretation, even enabling remote review by a specialist, if desired. Data can also be shared with a specialist, making a subsequent referral appointment more beneficial for patients and physicians.

About Linus Health

Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people across the world. By advancing how we detect and address cognitive and brain disorders – leveraging cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence – our goal is to enable a future where people can live longer, happier, and healthier lives with better brain health. Linus Health's digital cognitive assessment platform delivers a proven, practical means of enabling early detection; empowers providers with actionable clinical insights; and supports individuals with personalized action plans. We are proud to partner with leading healthcare delivery organizations, research institutions, and life sciences companies to accelerate more proactive intervention and personalized care in brain health. To learn more about our practical solutions for proactive brain health®, visit www.linushealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

