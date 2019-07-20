Hindman Claims Pole for Acura at Lime Rock Park

Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 Evo

No less than five different drivers topped the GTD time sheets in this morning's 15-minute qualifying session, with Hindman finally claiming the pole on his eighth lap. It is the third pole of the season for the New Jersey native, who claims Lime Rock as his "home" track, following GTD pole runs at Sebring and Watkins Glen. Hindman and co-driver Mario Farnbacher currently hole a 19-point lead in the GTD championship ahead of today's sixth race of the season.

In the second MSR Acura, Christina Nielsen qualified 11th in the Acura NSX GT3 Evo she will share with co-driver Katherine Legge in today's race, with her qualifying time of 52.059 seconds just six-tenths of a second slower than Hindman.

Acura Team Penske

As one of two races on the 2019 schedule to feature IMSA's GT classes (GTD and GTLM), the Prototype category was not a part of the IMSA weekend at Lime Rock Park. The Acura Team Penske ARX-05s will return to the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the next race on the schedule, August 2-3 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Where to Watch

Same-day US Network television coverage from Lime Rock Park begins at 9:30 p.m. EDT on the NBC Sports Network. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App with NBCSN authentication, starting at 3 p.m. EDT.

Quote

Trent Hindman (#86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3) GTD class pole qualifier, his third IMSA GTD pole of 2019: "Big thanks to the Meyer Shank Racing guys. I kind of put them through the wringer in the warmup [practice session prior to qualifying], just trying to get every last ounce of performance out of the car before qualifying. We got out of the warmup and everything felt really good so it was like 'the pressure is on, I've got to get it done, there's no excuse if we don't', so I'm glad we pulled through! Again, this is all down to the work of the Meyer Shank Racing crew, HPD and Acura. Everyone helped me get this one done today, and I'm really appreciative of want they did for me. I'm just grateful to be part of a great team."

SOURCE Acura Motorsports