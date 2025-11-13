HINGE Early Education Advisors and BOOST by HINGE Recognized by Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Nation's leading childcare advisors take home honors for Company of the Year

and Community Involvement Program of the Year

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Kathy Ligon founded HINGE Early Education Advisors in 2003, the organization has been on a mission to help childcare owners across the country build stronger schools, support forward-thinking succession plans, and lift up the preschool teachers at the heart of it all. In recognition of ever-growing efforts to empower the early education industry, HINGE Advisors was honored at the 22nd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

HINGE Early Education Advisors took home honors for Company of the Year and Community Involvement Program of the Year from the 2025 Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run — worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world's premier business award.

More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 48 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories. HINGE Advisors won two Silver Stevie® Awards for:

Company of the Year, Business Services — More Than 10 Employees

Renowned for its dedication to helping the early education industry thrive, HINGE is the go-to resource for business insight, financial coaching, and growth and selling strategies that put owners, their staff, and students first. Continuing to meet growing demand and emerging needs, HINGE is filling vital gaps with selling and success services that help childcare owners and their school communities thrive.





Renowned for its dedication to helping the early education industry thrive, HINGE is the go-to resource for business insight, financial coaching, and growth and selling strategies that put owners, their staff, and students first. Continuing to meet growing demand and emerging needs, HINGE is filling vital gaps with selling and success services that help childcare owners and their school communities thrive. Community Involvement Program of the Year at a Women-Owned or -Led Organization

Launched in 2024 and led by Executive Director Kate Hubschman, BOOST by HINGE is a women-powered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting private preschool teachers through personal financial hardships, from medical crises to housing instability and food insecurity. Raising more than $500,000 and helping more than 200 teachers to date, BOOST is keeping early educators in the jobs they love, doing the work our communities can't afford to lose.

"Early education is finally receiving the attention it deserves as the backbone of the economy, and we're proud to support childcare business owners, teachers, and staff like no one else," says Kathy Ligon, Founder & CEO of HINGE Advisors. "These awards embody decades of tireless work, a commitment to leading the way, and the power of female leadership shaping an industry powered by women."

Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards, noted, "The Stevie Awards for Women in Business received its most varied and diverse body of nominations ever, and that's reflected in the caliber of this year's winning nominations."

To learn more about HINGE Advisors' pioneering work in early education, visit hingeadvisors.com.

To learn more about how to support BOOST by HINGE, visit boostbyhinge.org.

About HINGE Early Education Advisors

HINGE Early Education Advisors is the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses. The HINGE team — comprised of former childcare business owners, financial experts, and commercial and real estate brokers — has more than 300 years of combined industry experience and proudly maintains strong relationships with more than 650 active early education business buyers and investors. Following a proven process, HINGE has closed more school transactions than any advisor in the nation, helping childcare owners gain maximum value for their businesses and real estate. Learn more at hingeadvisors.com.

Media Contact:

Pamela Caruolo

For HINGE Early Education Advisors

[email protected]

484.574.2946

SOURCE HINGE Advisors