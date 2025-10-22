Standout Marietta Preschool Sold by HINGE Early Education Advisors

Owners of Kids' Zone Daycare & Learning Center entrust school to high-quality national provider

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since acquiring Kids' Zone Daycare & Learning Center in 2016, the Parag family has been dedicated to delivering exceptional early childhood education. This commitment drove their decision to transition ownership to a provider that would enable the school to continue to thrive and evolve. Working with HINGE Early Education Advisors — the nation's top expert in growing and selling childcare businesses and real estate — the Parags handpicked a national early learning provider to lead their school into the future.

Getting a second opinion on offers to acquire Kids’ Zone Daycare & Learning Center allowed the Parag family to handpick a strategic successor for the school.

"Even before buyers started calling us about acquiring the school, we knew we had built something really special," collectively say Kids' Zone former co-owners Vic, Kamal, Manisha, and Aarti Parag. "Seeing our students, teachers, and staff thrive over nearly a decade speaks volumes about the power of high-quality early education. That's why we evaluated all of our options when we were ready to see the school flourish as part of an organization that would support its continued success."

An Investment in Quality

During the last nine years, the Parags made numerous enhancements to continually improve the school facility and strengthen its educational curriculum. Reflecting an emphasis on quality care, Kids' Zone is 3-Star Quality Rated, the highest ranking achievable in Georgia's quality rating system.

Thinking Bigger With a Second Opinion

With strong market demand for quality childcare centers, various buyers approached Kids' Zone about selling. When the time was right for the Parags to consider a transition, they called on HINGE Advisors to explore the possibilities with a large pool of potential successors.

"Instead of jumping at the offers we received, we pushed ourselves to think bigger with HINGE," explain the Parags. "HINGE has been a resource for us for many years, and their expertise is unmatched."

After evaluating the offers Kids' Zone initially received, HINGE's preschool business and transaction experts confidentially marketed Kids' Zone to a wide network of prequalified early education buyers and investors, drawing interest from more than 25 groups.

"We attracted buyers from all over the board and negotiated multiple competitive offers," says HINGE Transaction Advisor Alec Ligon. "This strategic process ultimately delivered a more compatible and competitive deal. For us at HINGE, it all comes down to empowering childcare owners to exit with the same level of care they've invested throughout the life of their business."

In addition to Ligon, HINGE's transaction team supporting the Parags included Financial Analyst Marnie Rhen, Diligence Manager Carrie Pergerson, and Transaction Marketing Director Annie Nicholson.

"Getting a second opinion about a school sale is one of the most important moves owners can make," adds Ligon. "Kudos and congratulations to the Parags and the Kids' Zone community!"

