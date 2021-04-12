Hinge Takes Video Dates to a New Level with the Launch of Video Prompts

As the world starts to slowly open up with the rise in vaccine availability, consumers are adapting to a new hybrid in-person and virtual way of life, including everything from fitness to work, and dating is no different. Video dates are the new "Virtual Vibe Check" - a simpler, more relaxed way for singles to get to know each other and determine if they want to meet IRL.

Since the pandemic first began, video dates have become an easy way for singles to continue connecting with each other safely; however, the top reason why a majority (58%) of people still don't go on virtual dates is because they think it will feel too awkward. Two out of three users believe that icebreakers would help ease any awkwardness while on a video date, so Hinge launched Video Prompts to support its community in going on fun and meaningful virtual dates.

Video Prompts will show conversation starters on screen that encourage daters to share their interests and personalities. Users select from one of eight unique conversation themes, and once a theme is picked, the collection includes five Prompts for users to ask each other. From warming up the conversation with basic "getting to know you" questions to interactive Prompts that take users on a mini scavenger hunt at home, Video Prompts are designed to bring users closer together by discussing topics they might not have talked about on their own.

Hinge's recent study also found how much users appreciate the benefits and simplicity of coordinating video dates - allowing them to get a "Virtual Vibe Check" before spending the added time, money and effort that comes along with an in-person date. A majority (69%) of Hinge users said the biggest obstacle with planning an in-person date is finding time on both their and their date's schedule, and nearly half reported spending double the amount of time getting ready for an in-person date compared to a video date. Video dates allow for singles to easily see if there's chemistry before meeting, so they don't waste their time or resources on the wrong person.

How it works:

Once you are on a video call in the Hinge app, both people will see the option to open Video Prompts in the corner of their screen.

One person will open Video Prompts and select one of the eight different Prompt themes. After a Prompts theme is selected, both daters view the same Prompt card.

After both people answer a Prompt, you swipe the screen to the next card and both people will see it.

"Hinge was the first dating app to introduce Prompts to profiles, and we're excited to bring this innovation to virtual dates," said Tim MacGougan, Chief Product Officer at Hinge. "Video Prompts helps you spark a good conversation during a video date and ultimately decide if you want to meet in person."

"Video dates are here to stay. They're an easy yet valuable 'virtual vibe check' that allow Hinge users to see if they have chemistry with someone before meeting up in person," said Logan Ury, Director of Relationship Science. "You can skip the long commute and expensive cocktails, while getting a sense of your match's sense of humor, values, and personality."

About Hinge

Hinge is the dating app that's designed to be deleted. We're for people who want to get off the app and out on great dates. And it's resonating. For two years running, Hinge has been the fastest-growing dating app in the US, UK, CA, and AU. Hinge was acquired by Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in 2018.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Hinge