Hino Trucks Giveaway Draws Huge Crowd At Florida Tow Show

Gary Mickiewciz, Eastern Region Sales Vice President for Hino Trucks addressed the anxious crowd, "This is one of the best functions we have because we are changing someone's life today and giving one lucky tower a new 2019MY truck to add to their business. We appreciate the risks that tow truck drivers take every day and this is one way of saying thank you."

This year's winners are Lynn and Sheronda Hope of Lynn Hope Towing LLC out of Greeneville, Tennessee. When asked, who was the first person they called after the win, Lynn replied, "I didn't have to call anyone – they called me!" In business for 19 years, the Hopes have attended the Florida Tow show for the past 18 years and buy $100 in raffle tickets every year. This year paid off as their fleet of 12 grew to 13.

The benefits of a Hino truck that the Hope's will receive are HinoWatch 24/7 roadside assistance, HinoCare maintenance programs and the industry leading fully integrated connected vehicle solution, Hino Insight. In addition, each year the Hino rollback gets dressed in HinoStyle accessories! The current lineup of parts includes wheel accessories, interior and exterior accessories such as floor mats, sun visors and steps. To view a HinoStyle catalog, please visit www.hinostyle.com.

"We look forward to the excitement of this event every year at the Florida Tow Show and we're proud of our partnership with Hino Trucks over the past ten years to make it a success. It's always a great feeling to see the look on the winner's face when their name is chosen," added Todd Harless Marketing Manager for Miller Industries.

About Hino Trucks:

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is the premier heavy & medium duty nameplate in the United States with a product lineup that offers fully connected vehicles with low total cost of ownership, superior fuel economy, unmatched reliability and maneuverability and the most comprehensive bundle of standard features in the market. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 230 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter and YouTube.

About Miller Industries:

Miller Industries Towing Equipment (NYSE: MLR) is the world's largest manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment. Miller Industries offers a variety of products from auto-load units with 8,000 lbs. capacities to rotators with 75-ton capacities. All of which fall under the Miller Industries family of brands of Century®, Vulcan®, Chevron™, and Holmes®. For more information about Miller Industries and their products follow them on social media or visit their website at millerind.com.

