Hint Reframes Hydration as Desire, Not Discipline, With 'MMMMM Water™' Campaign

First major integrated campaign under new "Water For People With Tastebuds"

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hint, Inc., the #1 unsweetened flavored still water brand in the U.S. according to SPINS and IRI data, is introducing MMMMM Water™, its first major campaign under the platform "Water For People With Tastebuds."

MMMM Water Ad Speed Speed Hint MMMMM Water Campaign

Following its March 2026 brand refresh, the campaign marks the next evolution of Hint's mission to transform drinking water from a task into something consumers actively crave. Built around a single idea, making water irresistible, MMMMM Water reframes flavored hydration through the lens of desire. When water actually tastes good, you don't just drink it, you "mmmmm" it.

For more than 20 years, Hint has challenged the notion that water has to be boring. With this campaign, the brand formalizes that ethos into a new shorthand, WILF (Water I'd Like to Finish), meeting the moment and subverting expectations about what water (and its advertising) can be.

"Drinking enough water is one of the most important things you can do for your health, but it shouldn't feel like work," said Michael Pengue, CEO of Hint. "MMMMM Water is us leaning into that with a wink, using the language of desire and yearning for something as simple as water. When hydration tastes this good and feels this fun, it stops being a chore and becomes part of your routine naturally."

Like the Brand Refresh, the campaign was developed in partnership with Mythology. The campaign draws from the visual language of high-fashion fragrance advertising, with sultry, slow-burn hero films directed by Zach Tavel at BLINKINC that have absolutely no business being water commercials. Cinematic and tactile, they build tension through condensation, fruit and foreplay before revealing that the characters are in fact lusting over Hint.

The misdirect is carried throughout the campaign, playing into familiar tropes with aerial advertising promoting new 19.2oz cans, ("Caught You Looking At Our Cans") to a late-night sampling hotline offering consumers a taste of Hint when they're feeling extra thirsty.

The campaign places the brand directly into cultural environments where yearning and desire already exist with partnerships ranging from "Love Island", to digital-native creators and personalities including Yung Gravy and Ari Kytsya. The campaign will also integrate podcast sponsorships with esteemed relationship expert Esther Perel on "Where Should We Begin?"

The campaign launch marks Hint's first national marketing moment since 2024 and will roll out across streaming, CTV, digital video, social, podcasts and audio, influencer, out-of-home, experiential and retail.

Hint offers more than 25 still and sparkling varieties made with fruit essences and plant-derived natural flavors, without sugar, sweeteners or calories. With MMMMM Water, the brand is making a clear bet. In a crowded category, real desire may be the most powerful differentiator.

Credits:

Client: Hint, Inc.

CEO, Michael J. Pengue

SVP Marketing, Allison Cullman

Sr. Creative Director, Liddy Walseth

Sr. Director, Brand Marketing & Innovation, Chelsea Johns

Sr. Manager, Social Strategy & Content, Maddie Gessler

Sr, Director, Marketing Analytics & Growth, Ashley Wint

Director of Creative Operations, Katie Scott

Creative Agency: Mythology

ECD / Partner, Audrey Attal

ECD / Partner, Kim Haxton

CD, Jake O'Donnell

CD, Brad Kranjec

Art Director, Jeanette Tran

Head of Studio & Production Manager, Manuel Abreu

Managing Director, L Parker Barnum

Account Director, Aimee Chimera

Senior Strategist, Breonna Ruffin

Executive Producer, Andy Wilcox

Producer, Chase Theibault

Production: BLINKINC

Director, Zach Tavel

Producer, Alex Handschuh

DP, Justin McWilliams

Head of Production, Alex Halley

EP, Josef Byrne

Editorial: Cartel NY - @cartel.tv

Managing Director: Lauren Bleiweiss

EP: Evyn Bruce

HOP: Malini Kartha

Producer: Persia Anderson

Editor: Nick Deliberto

Cutting Assistant: Nick Bruce

Colorist: Myles Bevan

Online Editor / Conform / Delivery: Colin Edelman

Additional Agency Credits :

Media – Craft&Commerce

PR – ICR, Konnect Agency

About Hint® Water

Hint® is a beverage company on a mission to remove the friction between what feels good and what's good for you by making hydration enjoyable. As the originator of pure, flavored hydration for more than 20 years, Hint infuses purified water with natural fruit essences to deliver bright flavor without sugar, diet sweeteners, or calories. With over 25 still and sparkling varieties, Hint is redefining flavored hydration with chuggable water for the flavor motivated. Hint is the #1 unsweetened flavored still water in the U.S. according to SPINS and IRI data, and is sold in traditional retail stores, through foodservice operators, and direct-to-consumer at drinkhint.com and Amazon.com.

SOURCE Hint Water