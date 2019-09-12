HIPAA 2019 and Beyond Seminar: Addressing how Practice/Business Managers Need to get their HIPAA House in Order - New Orleans, LA - November 14-15, 2019
DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2-day In-person Seminar On HIPAA 2019 and Beyond" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This two-day seminar will be addressing how practice/business managers (or compliance offers) need to get their HIPAA house in order as HIPAA HITECH is now fully enforced with bipartisan support and the government is not using kid gloves any more.
The seminar will go point by point through the entire HIPAA Security Rule and uncover simple methods to comply and create policy.
The primary goal is to ensure everyone is well educated on what is myth and what is reality with this law, there is so much misleading information all over regarding the do's and don'ts with HIPAA - I want to add clarity for compliance officers
It will speak on specific experiences from over 18 years of experience in working as an outsourced compliance auditor, expert witness on multiple HIPAA cases, and thoroughly explain how patients are now able to get cash remedies for wrongful disclosures of private health information.
More importantly, this will show you how to limit those risks by simply taking proactive steps and utilizing best practices.
It will also address major changes under the Omnibus Rule and any other applicable updates for 2019.
Why you should attend:
- Join me in this two-day seminar to explore what's new with HIPAA both from a regulation standpoint (new requirements) and an enforcement standpoint
- Omnibus has changed the HIPAA landscape for good!
- Do you know all of the requirements of this enigmatic law?
- Are you abiding by them?
- My goal is to make this extremely complex enigma known as "HIPAA" very easy to understand with a painless step by step approach to an otherwise harrowing task Times have changed and new laws are now in place concerning protected health information. The best way to protect your practice or business and save yourself future headaches and possible litigation or Federal fines is to be proactive instead of reactive
- This once rarely enforced law has changed and you need to know what's going on!
- Protect your practice or business!
- These day's trial attorney's pose a higher risk than the Federal government!
- What changes under the Trump administration can we expect?
- State laws are now in place increasing liability for patient remedies!
- What factors might spurn a lawsuit or a HIPAA audit? are you doing these things?
- Why are the Feds enforcing after all these years?
- We will be discussing 2019 changes taking place in Washington with the Health and Human Services regarding the bipartisan backed enforcement of the HIPAA laws already on the books (as well as some detailed discussions on the audit process) and some current events regarding HIPAA cases (both in courtrooms and from live audits)
Areas Covered in the Session:
- Study all 18 Standards and 44 Implementation Specifications of the regulations
- Updates for 2019
- Requirements of Compliance Officers
- New definition of what constitutes protected health information
- Real life litigated cases
- BYOD
- Portable devices
- Business associates and the increased burden
- Emailing of PHI
- Texting of PHI
- Federal Audit Process
- HIPAA and suing - how this works
- Risk Assessment
- Best resources
Who Should Attend:
- Practice managers
- Any business associates who work with medical practices or hospitals (i.e. billing companies, transcription companies, IT companies, answering services, home health, coders, attorneys, etc)
- MD's and other medical professionals
Agenda:
Day 1 Schedule
Lecture 1:
- HIPAA a Brief History
Lecture 2:
- HIPAA Privacy vs Security
Lecture 3:
- New definition of what constitutes protected health information
Lecture 4:
- HIPAA and the Business Associate
Lecture 5:
- Through examination of all 18 Standards and 44 Implementation Specifications of the HIPAA Security Rule and how to apply them
Lecture 6:
- How to enforce policy for each standard and implementation specification
Lecture 7:
- HIPAA and litigation
Day 2 Schedule
Lecture 1:
- The Federal Audit Process and things to be ready for
Lecture 2:
- HIPAA and Suing - how this works and examples of real cases
Lecture 3:
- Technology and HIPAA - best practices and big "no-no's"
Lecture 4:
- Ransomware, Viruses, bad technology
Lecture 5:
- HIPAA Texting and Emailing - myth vs reality
Lecture 6:
- Personal Devices and HIPAA
Lecture 7:
- HIPAA and the Audit Process
Lecture 8:
- How to conduct a HIPAA Security Risk Assessment
