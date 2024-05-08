Hiperbaric Hosts HPP Innovation Week 2024, Free Online Conference on High-Pressure Processing Technology

Under the slogan, "Raising the Bar for Food Safety, Quality and Clean Label Products", HPP Innovation Week 2024 Delves into HPP Emerging Applications, Automation, and HPP's Role in Safe, Sustainable Food Production





MIAMI, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiperbaric, the global leader in High-Pressure Processing (HPP) technology, will hold its 4th annual virtual HPP Innovation Week, June 18-20.

HPP is a nonthermal food preservation technology that uses cold water and high pressure to inactivate food-borne pathogens and spoilage microorganisms. The process maintains nutritional integrity and taste and significantly increases shelf life without the need for preservatives.

The online conference will bring together food manufacturers and retailers, food service and packaging companies, regulatory, academic leaders, and others in the HPP industry to discuss the latest HPP trends and innovations. Previous editions attracted over 6,000 online attendees from 60 countries.

The three-day program will provide a forum for education, networking, and collaboration while demonstrating how HPP can make a meaningful impact on food processing.

The conference will include 25 sessions on HPP benefits, emerging applications, commercialization, research and development, technology advancements, such as automation and robotic solutions, and sustainability, explaining how HPP increases shelf-life, which helps reduce food waste and aligns with circular economy strategies.

Sessions include:

Innovative New Trends in HPP Packaging

Squeezing Safety: HPP's Journey to a 'Safe Harbor' for Juice Regulation in the U.S.

Hop to the Future: HPP's Role in Craft Beer Innovation

Overview of HPP Trending Applications: Seafood, Meat, Prepared Meals and Raw Pet Food

How HPP Preserves Quality and Safety of Cold Brew Coffee

Food Upcycling Using HPP: Fruit and Vegetables, Raw Meat and Nutraceuticals

Using HPP and Freeze-Drying Technologies for Safe, Shelf-Stable Products

Using HPP for Cold Pressed Juice in Craft Cocktails for the Bar and Restaurant Industry

Elevating Sea Urchin Caviar with HPP: Unifresco's All-Natural Approach

More than 50 speakers including We Feed Raw, manufacturer of raw pet food, Uni Fresco, all-natural, fresh, sea urchin caviar, Twisted Alchemy, cold-pressed juice provider for craft cocktails, Los Angeles-based third-party HPP service provider HPPLA, and start-up Goddess Mousse, producer of vegan chocolate mousse, will share the latest HPP innovations.

Supplier speakers include Parker Freeze Dry, manufacturer of freeze-drying equipment and Corbion, supplier of food preservation solutions.

International speakers include Spanish-based Caña Nature, avocado and tomato processor, Colombian-based Juancamole, avocado, and salsa processor and Peru-based Agroindustrias AIB, processor of value-add fruit and vegetable products.

Academia speakers include the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Cornell University, University of Aveiro, Institute of AgriFood Research and Technology (IRTA), AZTI, CSIRO and Northubmria University.

During the event, Hiperbaric will recognize high-pressure processing research projects through the second edition of the HPP Research Awards, which will be presented on June 19th. These peer-reviewed awards acknowledge academic researchers for their scientific contributions to the development of highly nutritious and safe food products.

"By recognizing young researchers through the HPP Research Awards, we seek to foster innovation and drive a safer, more sustainable food system empowered by HPP technology," said Andrés Hernando, CEO of Hiperbaric.

The award ceremony will be moderated by the Cold Pressure Council, an organization that leads, facilitates and promotes industry standardization, user education, and consumer awareness of HPP.

"HPP Innovation Week is a Hiperbaric initiative to showcase how our high-pressure processing technology enables businesses to have safe food products and robust quality assurance standards, said Roberto Peregrina, USA Executive Director, Hiperbaric. "Attendees will gain invaluable insights into optimizing their HPP operations and exploring new product applications to meet evolving consumer demands for fresh, clean label foods."

Registration for HPP Innovation Week is free, and all content and videos will be available to each registrant on-demand following the conference. Registration is available at bit.ly/HPP-IW-2024

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the global leader in high pressure technology, designing, manufacturing, and marketing its high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

Hiperbaric has installed more than 400 machines in more than 50 countries across five continents. Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric HPP equipment to process juices and beverages, meat, fish and seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy and ready-to-eat meals.

Hiperbaric is headquartered in Burgos, Spain, with a U.S. office in Miami, FL, and commercial and technical offices in Mexico, Asia, and Oceania. For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com

