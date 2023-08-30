Hiperbaric Showcases Latest High Pressure Processing (HPP) Innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiperbaric, the world leader in high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food and beverage industry, will share the latest innovations in HPP equipment at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, September 11 – 13th at Booth #N-10857.

HPP, also known as high pressure pascalization, or cold pasteurization, is a non-thermal, post-packaging (5ºC – 20ºC) food and beverage preservation method that guarantees food safety and achieves an increased shelf life while maintaining the optimum attributes of fresh products.

It is based on the use of high isostatic pressure transmitted by water of up to 6,000 bar /600MPa /87,000 psi, held for a few minutes. This pressure is transmitted uniformly and instantaneously throughout the product, therefore achieving an effect equivalent to pasteurization, except without the use of heat.

Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric HPP equipment for the processing of juices and beverages, meat, fish and shellfish, fruits and vegetables, dairy, and prepared dishes. A highly versatile technology, HPP can be applied to a wide range of foods.

At the show, Hiperbaric will participate in a Processing Innovation Stage session, titled, "Human & Pet Food: Making Foods Safer & Healthier Through HPP". Anthony Zapata, business development, Hiperbaric USA, and Dr. Carole Tonello, VP of business development, Hiperbaric, will address how HPP works and present application trends and examples of commercial food and beverage applications on the market. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 12 from 1:00 – 1:30 pm local time at N-10511.

During the show, Hiperbaric will also highlight its new HPTP technology, which uses a proprietary basket combining high pressure and thermal processing to create premium-quality, shelf-stable packaged foods and beverages.

"We are looking forward to showcasing our advancements in HPP at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and helping companies bring better-for-you products to market. From our new HPTP technology process to HPP Automation equipment, Hiperbaric continues to advance the HPP industry for customers," said Peregrina.

In conjunction with PACK EXPO Las Vegas, the Cold Pressure Council (CPC) is hosting its annual conference on September 12th. The event will begin with a session at the Industry Speaks Stage followed by lunch and multiple technical sessions featuring key HPP technology takeaways.

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the world's leading supplier of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food industry.

Since its inception in 1999, Hiperbaric has designed, developed, produced and marketed its high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

With world headquarters in Spain, the company also has an office in Miami to serve its North American market. For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com .

