Hiperbaric to Showcase HPP Technology at Inaugural Seafood Industry Innovation Summit

Taking place November 14-17 in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, the summit aims to promote sustainability and innovation in Canada's seafood sector and explore key themes like automation, digitization, and by-product valorization.

As a summit sponsor, Hiperbaric will showcase its industry-leading HPP solutions for food safety and shucking automation through a plenary session, pilot plant demo, and new product development workshop.

"Hiperbaric's expertise in high pressure processing will be an invaluable addition to our summit," said Keith Hutchings, Managing Director of CCFI. "This technology has tremendous potential to drive innovation in our sector while supporting the productivity, profitability, and sustainability of Atlantic Canadian seafood."

Dr. Heather Burke, Director of the Marine Institute's Centre for Aquaculture and Seafood Development stated, "We are thrilled to have Hiperbaric as a SIIS 2023 sponsor and look forward to their dynamic and interactive sessions at the Summit. Hands-on demonstrations of HPP will increase participants' understanding of how this advanced processing technology can be utilized in their own seafood processing applications."

"We are excited to support this pioneering event that is bringing together key players to shape the future of Atlantic Canada's seafood industry," added Roberto Peregrina, Executive Director of Hiperbaric USA. "HPP is an ideal technology for seafood processors looking to extend shelf life, ensure food safety, automate shucking operations, and develop value-add, clean-label seafood products that meet consumer demand for freshness and convenience."

On November 15th, attendees will get hands-on experience with HPP equipment during a live demo in the pilot plant, where Hiperbaric will showcase the shucking and meat extraction of live lobsters and oysters.

On November 16th, a new product development workshop presented by Hiperbaric will demonstrate how HPP can naturally extend shelf life and eliminate pathogens enabling clean-label and value-added seafood offerings like fresh pre-cooked crabmeat and octopus, raw marinated fish, seaweed salad, smoked fish, and convenient ready-to-eat seafood meals and dips.

Registration will be limited to 150 delegates to provide unique hands-on opportunities for participants to engage directly with industry experts during equipment demonstrations and workshop sessions.

Registration for the Seafood Innovation Summit includes free passes to the North Atlantic Fish and Workboat Show, November 17 & 18 at Mary Brown's Centre, St. John's.

For more information, visit: https://www.siis2023.ca/

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the world's leading supplier of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food industry.

Since its inception in 1999, Hiperbaric has designed, developed, produced and marketed the best high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment for the processing of juices and beverages, meat, fish and shellfish, fruits and vegetables, dairy and prepared dishes. A highly versatile technology, HPP can be applied to a wide range of foods.

With world headquarters in Spain, the company also has an office in Miami to serve its North American market. For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com

About CCFI

The Canadian Centre for Fisheries Innovation (CCFI) is dedicated to supporting research and development that enhances the sustainability, safety, and profitability of Canada's seafood industry.

CCFI has supported hundreds of industry related projects that have solved industry challenges by actively promoting research and development in the aquaculture, harvesting sector, and fish processing sectors. We often utilize both the human resources and facilities assets of Memorial University and its Fisheries and Marine Institute, as well as other academic and research institutions, gear manufacturers, ocean tech organizations, artificial intelligence firms, and other entities advancing innovations in seafood.

About CASD

The Marine Institute's Centre for Aquaculture and Seafood Development (CASD) works closely with industry partners to enhance the global competitiveness and sustainability of seafood and aquaculture industries in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Atlantic Canada. CASD enables industry partners to produce premium sustainable seafood products and novel marine bio-products using innovative green technologies. CASD's team of experts also train HQPs providing them with the skills to be the driving force of Atlantic Canada's blue economy.

Contact: Anthony Zapata

Hiperbaric

[email protected]

(305) 607-4538

SOURCE Hiperbaric