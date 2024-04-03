Hiperbaric Launches HPP Research Awards to Fuel High Pressure Processing Research and Innovation

HPP Research Awards Will Recognize Pioneering Research and Innovation by Students and Food Scientists During HPP Innovation Week 2024, Online Conference, June 18-20

MIAMI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiperbaric, celebrating 25 years as the world leader in High Pressure Processing (HPP) technology, announced the launch of the HPP Research Awards, a global initiative to spotlight and promote cutting-edge research by students and researchers harnessing the power of high pressure for food and beverage applications.

HPP Research Awards offer a unique platform for graduate and undergraduate students, postdoctoral researchers, and academia professionals to present their ground-breaking high pressure processing (HPP) research to a captivated audience and gain invaluable insights from an expert panel of industry leaders. HPP Innovation Week, hosted by Hiperbaric

HPP is a nonthermal food preservation technology that uses cold water and high pressure to inactivate food-borne pathogens and spoilage microorganisms. The process maintains nutritional integrity and taste and significantly increases shelf life without the need for preservatives.

"By recognizing the brilliant work of the next generation of researchers, we aim to accelerate breakthroughs in high pressure processing that will shape the future of the food industry," said Andrés Hernando, CEO, Hiperbaric.

Roberto Peregrina, USA Executive Director, Hiperbaric, added, "For a quarter century, Hiperbaric has flown the flag of innovation, driven by our desire to advance the field of HPP. In this spirit, we launched the HPP Research Awards, a pioneering initiative to recognize the outstanding scientific contributions of students and researchers."

The HPP Research Awards are open to undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral researchers worldwide who have completed HPP-related food research projects between 2019-2024. Types of publications include peer-reviewed scientific journals, oral communications or posters presented in scientific conferences.

An international judging panel, which includes Dr. Carole Tonello, VP of Business Development, Hiperbaric, Dr. Kai Knoerzer, Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO, and Dr. Ann Charles Vegdahl, Extension Associate, Cornell University, will select the finalists for the HPP Research Awards.

The HPP Research Awards are part of the fourth edition of HPP Innovation Week, an online conference that brings together leading industry experts to discuss the latest trends and applications in HPP technology and will take place from June 18-20.

The three-day program will provide a forum for education, networking, and collaboration while demonstrating how HPP can make a meaningful impact on food processing.

Session topics will focus on commercialization, research and development, food application trends, technology advancements, such as automation and robotic solutions, and sustainability, explaining how HPP increases shelf-life, which helps reduce food waste and aligns with circular economy strategies.

The HPP Research Awards ceremony will take place on June 19, during the second day of HPP Innovation Week, providing a unique platform for the winners to showcase their work.

The HPP Research Awards submission deadline is May 10, 2024. For more information and to register for HPP Innovation Week, visit bit.ly/HPP-IW-2024.

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the world's leading supplier of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food industry.

Since its inception in 1999, Hiperbaric has designed, developed, produced and marketed the highest quality high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment for the processing of juices and beverages, meat, fish and shellfish, fruits and vegetables, dairy and prepared dishes. A highly versatile technology, HPP can be applied to a wide range of foods.

With world headquarters in Spain, the company also has offices in Miami, FL, USA and Shanghai, China, and technical offices in Mexico and Oceania.

For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com

