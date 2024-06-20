Hiperwall 9.0 Released - Offers Command and Control Rooms Unprecedented Video Wall Design Flexibility, Content Impact, and System Recovery

Hiperwall once again redefines AV-over-IP video walls with unrivaled innovation, features, ease of use, and overall system capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiperwall, Inc., a leader in software-defined, IP-based video wall and signage control solutions, today announced the release of Hiperwall Version 9.0, a significant milestone in the evolution of its AV-over-IP video wall technology. With a focus on delivering unparalleled performance, flexibility, and ease of use, Hiperwall 9.0 introduces several innovative features designed to meet the diverse and mission-critical needs of command-and-control room customers.

"Taking into consideration the feedback we've received from customers, integrators, and channel partners, we made Hiperwall 9.0 an even more powerful tool for streamlining command and control room workflows and operations," said Dr. Stephen Jenks, co-founder and CEO.

Empowering Command and Control Rooms

At the heart of Hiperwall 9.0 lies a suite of user experience enhancements aimed at revolutionizing command and control room operations. Among the key features is the introduction of Text Labels and Content Borders, allowing operators and administrators to add text labels to content items and utilize unique color borders for enhanced visual impact of shared objects.

Labels: Users can now assign unique text labels to content items through HiperController, HiperOperator, or HiperInterface (Hiperwall's XML- and HTTP-based control interface), providing a distinct identification method in content lists and improving search functionality. When displayed on the video wall, labels aid in content identification for viewers in the room, supporting multiple languages and character sets.

For customers with multiple video walls, text labels and content borders can be adjusted and customized to compensate for wall sizes, viewing distances, and customer preferences, ensuring the best viewing experience.

Unlimited Video Wall Layout Flexibility

With Hiperwall 9.0, all video wall systems will now benefit from the enhanced video wall layout flexibility of HiperLayout. Historically an add-on option for higher-end systems, the inclusion of HiperLayout in all Version 9 systems makes it possible for customers to group displays into walls and allows centralized control and content sharing across multiple video walls managed by a single HiperController PC. This upgrade provides numerous other benefits, including the ability to define unique SmartSnap® grids for each video wall in the system, incorporate displays of different sizes and resolutions seamlessly, use arbitrary display names, and easily rotate displays at any angle for artistic layouts.

Enhanced User Experience

The latest version of HiperOperator, the main control application for in-room and remote video wall operators, builds upon the significant UI overhaul of Version 8.5 and introduces various new features to enhance ease of use. These features include drag-and-drop functionality for seamless content movement, extended SmartSnap® and SmartSwap® capabilities, and the addition of labels and borders. Users can easily assign labels and custom borders within HiperOperator, streamlining content organization in command-and-control room workflows.

HiperSource Sender also received a significant overhaul aimed at simplifying source management and offering users a comprehensive view of all created sources within the application window, including crucial information such as connection status, size, UUID, and name. The redesigned UI facilitates easy screen area capture through a drag-and-drop sizer window, streamlines the process of adding new sources by opening a dedicated configuration window, and enhances privacy by graying out Sender sources during sensitive activities. It also now offers expanded support for systems with displays of different resolutions and is particularly beneficial for systems utilizing 4K UHD displays in multi-display setups. Beyond the new UI and extended display support, HiperSource Sender now alerts users when configurations pose technical challenges, notifying users with a warning and offering suggestions on how to resolve it.

Quick Recovery with Settings Backup

Exclusive to HiperCare customers, Hiperwall Version 9.0 introduces Settings Backup, a new feature that allows system administrators to save and restore their video wall settings easily. This ensures quick recovery following hardware replacements or upgrades and facilitates the migration of video wall systems to new sites. Additionally, it simplifies the setup of new Hiperwall video wall sites with settings that match previous installations. With Settings Backup, system administrators can efficiently manage and recover Hiperwall settings, ensuring seamless control and recovery of system components in critical situations.

How to Get Hiperwall Version 9.0 Software

Hiperwall version 9.0 control room video wall software can be purchased today through authorized dealers. Customers with an active HiperCare contract are eligible to upgrade their systems for free. Customers without HiperCare who want to upgrade to version 9.0 are encouraged to contact their authorized Hiperwall dealer or contact Hiperwall to learn more.

For more information about Hiperwall video wall control software, please visit www.hiperwall.com. To see if Hiperwall software is right for your organization's video wall, please request a sales consultation at https://www.hiperwall.com/contact_us.

About Hiperwall, Inc.

Hiperwall, Inc., a leading company in next-generation video wall systems and distributed visualization software technology, is transforming the industry by eliminating the need for specialized servers, matrix switches, tangled cables, and time-consuming training in favor of a solution that is easy to install, easy to use and easy on the budget. Hiperwall has eliminated these barriers by developing a software-based video wall system that is completely hardware agnostic, allowing users to deploy systems with nothing more than commonly available PCs, displays, and network equipment. For more information, visit www.hiperwall.com.

