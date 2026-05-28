Hippo Announces AI Service Representative Hannah to Deliver Faster, Effortless 24/7 Customer Service

Hannah Handles 100% of Inbound Service Calls and Achieved 97% Customer Satisfaction Since Launch

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo today announced it is scaling Hannah, its AI-powered service representative, the latest step in Hippo's multi-year investment in technology to improve the customer experience, drive operational efficiency, and support profitable growth. So far in 2026, Hannah has handled more than 28,000 service calls, replacing interactive voice response (IVR) menus with a natural, conversational AI concierge that greets every Hippo customer, authenticates them, answers questions, and seamlessly transfers them to a licensed agent whenever necessary.

Hannah, Hippo's AI service representative, handles 100% of inbound customer service calls — greeting customers, detecting intent, authenticating identity, and resolving or routing calls to a licensed agent when needed.

"Hannah isn't a chatbot, she's a digital member of our service team," said Kyle Ramsay, Hippo's Chief Product and Artificial Intelligence Officer. "Built with Hippo's modern APIs, real-time data, and the latest AI models, Hannah can serve a growing range of customer needs. Alongside Clara in claims, Hannah reflects our broader strategy to apply AI agents across the insurance lifecycle to efficiently deliver seamless customer experiences."

AI-Powered Service: Always On, Always Intelligent

Hannah now triages 100% of inbound customer service calls, authenticates callers, and intelligently routes requests before a human agent is ever involved. Using natural language understanding, customers can speak conversationally instead of navigating rigid IVR menus, creating a faster and more intuitive experience.

Hannah also extends service availability after hours by answering common questions and creating tickets for next-business-day follow-up, supporting more than 2,600 after-hours calls since early 2026. Through a hybrid AI-and-human model, a portion of calls are fully resolved by AI, while the rest are accelerated by 12% — saving approximately 60 seconds per call as Hannah authenticates callers and captures context before the handoff to a licensed representative. Since launch, Hannah has maintained a 97% positive customer sentiment score.

"Our goal is to transform the customer experience by eliminating long hold times and the frustration of rigid IVR menus, replacing them with immediate, intelligent support," said Hippo's Chief Operations Officer, Laura Boettcher. "Hannah is already resolving 5% of calls, saving agents more than 600 interactions per month and reducing average call handle time by a minute by handling routine needs instantly and connecting customers to the right licensed human agent faster than ever before — ensuring customers still receive the empathy and expertise that only a human can provide when it matters most."

Most recently, Hannah began handling policy verification requests from mortgage lenders, which account for approximately 15% of Hippo's inbound calls. Later this year, Hannah's capabilities will expand to include policy status inquiries, coverage and deductible questions, payments, and document requests. By early 2027, Hippo expects Hannah to fully resolve more than 50% of all customer interactions.

About Hippo

Hippo is a technology-native insurance group that uses its carrier platform to diversify risk across both personal and commercial lines. Through the Hippo Homeowners Insurance Program, the company applies deep industry expertise and advanced underwriting to deliver proactive, tailored coverage for homeowners. Hippo Holdings Inc. subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Wingsail Insurance Company. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various affiliated and unaffiliated insurance companies. For more information, please visit http://www.hippo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected capabilities and performance of Hannah and Hippo's operational objectives. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Hippo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to the Risk Factors section of Hippo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Mark Olson

[email protected]

SOURCE Hippo Holdings Inc.