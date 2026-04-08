Hippo Transforms Claims Workflow with AI, Unlocking Scale and Efficiency with Its Modern Tech Stack

With Clara, Hippo's FNOL Voice Agent, Over 70% of Homeowners Claims Are Expected to Be Filed Digitally

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Holdings (NYSE: HIPO) today announced a major milestone in its claim's transformation with the rollout of its scalable, AI-driven claims workflow. This initiative marks a foundational shift toward a more efficient, and responsive claims operation—led by a fully digital first notice of loss (FNOL) experience that blends advanced AI with human expertise and compassion to drive proactive communication and faster decisions for homeowners.

"We've reimagined our claims operation from intake through resolution, moving from legacy systems to a unified platform that enables faster workflows, clearer communication, and more consistent outcomes for homeowners at scale," said Peter Piotrowski, Chief Claims Officer at Hippo. "By embedding AI across the claims lifecycle, we're improving accuracy and freeing adjusters to focus on the most complex cases where empathy and judgment matter most, balancing technology with human care to deliver a better experience."

AI-Native Claims: From FNOL to Response

Central to this transformation is "Clara from Claims," a 24/7 conversational AI agent that enables a fully digital, always-on FNOL experience by capturing and structuring claim data in real time, flagging inconsistencies, and routing claims intelligently to accelerate resolution. With the introduction of Clara, Hippo expects more than 70% of claims to be filed digitally.

Agentic AI is now embedded across the claims lifecycle, supporting triage, subrogation screening, special investigation unit flagging, document review, customer communications, and claim summaries. Since deployment, these capabilities have improved operational efficiency while enhancing the customer experience, with initial contact now occurring in under two hours on average. Based on internal modeling, Hippo expects its current staffing structure could support a 30–35% increase in claims volume—reducing the need for additional headcount as the company scales.

Modernization also enables digital and aerial adjudication at scale. Aerial imagery and roof measurements support remote estimating, reducing the need for on-site inspections. Virtual inspections further streamline the process, enabling faster payments—particularly during catastrophe events.

"Our vision is a claims operation powered by an agentic AI workforce supporting adjusters on everything from first notice through adjudication and audit," said Kyle Ramsay, Chief Product Officer and Chairman of Hippo's AI Committee. "We've delivered a new architecture where AI helps manage the volume, and our people focus on judgment. This is how the future of insurance will operate—and we're excited to bring it to life."

About Hippo

Hippo is a technology-native insurance group that uses its carrier platform to diversify risk across both personal and commercial lines. Through the Hippo Homeowners Insurance Program, the company applies deep industry expertise and advanced underwriting to deliver proactive, tailored coverage for homeowners. Hippo Holdings Inc. subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Wingsail Insurance Company. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various affiliated and unaffiliated insurance companies. For more information, please visit http://www.hippo.com.

Contact:

Mark Olson

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SOURCE Hippo Holdings Inc.