Hire Background-Checked Workers With GigSmart

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigSmart, an alternative staffing solution connecting businesses with temporary workers, announced today it supports the hiring of background and motor vehicle records checked Workers.

In partnership with Checkr, a national background check provider, businesses looking to hire temporary, Verified Workers on demand, can utilize optional Gig Add-Ons to source background or motor vehicle records checked Workers.

Unlike other staffing apps, GigSmart's Add-Ons for hiring background and motor vehicle records checked Workers are completely optional. "Most companies today, whether intentionally or unintentionally, have vetting processes that reduce the size of the labor pool. At GigSmart, we want to make work available to everyone — the business hiring the candidate should determine whether or not Verification should be a prerequisite," says Rich Oakes, President of GigSmart.

Businesses can utilize Gig Add-Ons as a means to quickly and efficiently source vetted candidates. "Within minutes, we have successfully identified 10 or more background-checked applicants for Gigs in industries like senior living, installation and repair, and security," Oakes continued. In addition, all Verified Workers are enrolled in Checkr's continuous check service to ensure their Worker information remains up to date.

Hiring background or motor vehicle records checked Workers can mitigate risk by identifying potential issues with candidates before they enter the job site or workplace. Businesses can utilize Verified Gig Add-Ons to reduce misrepresentations about who they're hiring or to surface worker safety issues that only a background check could uncover.

Available across 19 major U.S. markets, GigSmart's two hiring apps are growing significantly month-over-month. The GigSmart Get Workers hiring app provides businesses access to local, skills-based Workers who can be hired on-the-fly at low costs with no lead time. The GigSmart Get Gigs app provides individuals access to local, on-demand Gigs available across nearly every industry. Both apps are available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

To download GigSmart's alternative staffing apps or to learn more about GigSmart, visit www.gigsmart.com.

About GigSmart

GigSmart is a software development company focused on providing modern solutions to meet the needs of the growing gig economy. GigSmart's platform provides on-demand staffing solutions to connect skilled workers with businesses looking for labor. Launched December 2018, GigSmart's Get Gigs and Get Workers apps have already surpassed 150,000 installs. GigSmart's alternative staffing solutions serve 19 U.S. markets in industries like construction, retail, and customer service. GigSmart is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with 36 full-time employees.

About Checkr

Checkr's mission is to build a fairer future by improving understanding of the past. Checkr's platform makes it easy for thousands of customers to hire millions of people every year at the speed of the gig economy. Using Checkr's advanced background check technology, companies of all sizes can better understand the dynamics of the changing workforce, bring transparency and fairness to their hiring, and ultimately build a better future for workers. For more information, please visit www.checkr.com.

Media Contact:

Rich Oakes

Phone: 720.892.6371

Email: roakes@gigsmart.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE GigSmart

Related Links

https://gigsmart.com

