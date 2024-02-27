Hire Faster with Mobile Health's NEW Rapid Drug Testing Service in NYC

News provided by

Mobile Health

27 Feb, 2024, 09:17 ET

Mobile Health's rapid drug testing service can clear candidates in as little as a few minutes — leveling the competition for swiftly securing talent in a highly competitive job market.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health, already recognized as New York City's number one drug testing provider, is now making it even faster for employers to screen and hire candidates with rapid drug testing available at select NYC clinics.

Swift Results Enables Swift Hiring

Continue Reading
With results in an hour or less, employers can experience the fastest speed-to-hire from any pre-employment drug test.
With results in an hour or less, employers can experience the fastest speed-to-hire from any pre-employment drug test.

Nothing rivals a New York minute, but Mobile Health's rapid drug testing comes remarkably close. With results in an hour or less, employers can experience the fastest speed-to-hire from any pre-employment drug test. Imagine interviewing a stellar candidate in the morning, conducting a rapid drug test, and giving them a job offer by the afternoon.

"As Mobile Health continues to lead the forefront of innovation in pre-employment screening, the introduction of rapid drug testing stands as a testament to our commitment to excellence," notes Victoria Roberts, COO. "This game-changing solution is poised to redefine the hiring landscape, and we eagerly anticipate witnessing its transformative impact on expediting the recruitment process for our valued clients."

The Preferred Standard: Urine-Based Rapid Drug Testing

While saliva-based rapid drug testing exists, Mobile Health chose to exclusively offer urine-based rapid drug testing based on its accuracy and versatility. Favored by 90% of employers, rapid urine drug testing offers a wider detection window, ensuring thorough screening for a comprehensive range of drugs of abuse. It is also 99% accurate, empowering employers to catch potential red flags swiftly and mitigate risks.

Six Convenient Rapid Drug Test Labs

We have convenient collection sites across the city and Long Island, all easily accessible via public transit, making it simple for staffing agencies and employers to offer this service to their candidates.

In the fast-paced world of hiring, especially in NYC, every moment counts. Rapid drug testing, specifically urine-based, is the secret weapon employers have been searching for — accurate, quick, and a game-changer in talent acquisition. Don't wait; streamline your hiring process with Mobile Health's urine-based rapid drug testing — contact us for details.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 40 years of clinical excellence. Their 6,500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance, including meeting OSHA and DOH regulations. Mobile Health also enables businesses to consolidate to one provider, and works alongside businesses to build a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

Media Contact:
Sara Stein
Marketing Manager
sstein@mobilehealth.com

SOURCE Mobile Health

Also from this source

Mobile Health Appoints Todd Wolf as New CEO, Andrew Shulman to Serve as Senior Advisor to the Board; Also Adds Marki Flannery to the Board

Mobile Health Appoints Todd Wolf as New CEO, Andrew Shulman to Serve as Senior Advisor to the Board; Also Adds Marki Flannery to the Board

Mobile Health, a leading provider of occupational health services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Wolf as its new Chief Executive...
Mobile Health Launches New Software to Improve Respirator Fit Testing For OSHA-Regulated Businesses

Mobile Health Launches New Software to Improve Respirator Fit Testing For OSHA-Regulated Businesses

Millions of employees fall under OSHA's Respiratory Protection Standard — yet so many companies who are responsible for meeting the standard struggle ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.