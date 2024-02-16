Mobile Health Appoints Todd Wolf as New CEO, Andrew Shulman to Serve as Senior Advisor to the Board; Also Adds Marki Flannery to the Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health, a leading provider of occupational health services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Wolf as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 19th, 2024. Wolf succeeds Andrew Shulman, who has led the company with distinction. Shulman will transition to a new role as a Senior Advisor to the Board, ensuring continuity and providing invaluable guidance.

Todd Wolf brings over two decades of leadership experience, specializing in strategy, business development, and operations, focusing on startups and companies poised for growth. As Principal at Algo Hill Advisors, advising private equity and venture capital-backed firms, he showcased his expertise in driving growth through strategic planning and business development initiatives. His executive roles as the Chief Business Officer at HealthQuarters and the Chief Operating Officer at Dwell Family Doctors further highlight his strengths in scaling business operations and forging value-adding partnerships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Todd Wolf as the new CEO of Mobile Health," said Bert E. Brodsky, the Chairman of Mobile Health's Board. "Todd's impressive track record of leadership and his deep understanding of the healthcare and wellness ecosystem make him uniquely qualified to lead Mobile Health into its next phase of growth and innovation."

Shulman expressed his full support for Wolf's appointment. "It has been an honor to lead Mobile Health for the past twelve years, and I am confident that the company is well positioned to continue on its growth trajectory. I look forward to supporting the transition and continuing to contribute to the company's success."

Wolf expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "I am excited to join Mobile Health and build on the strong foundation laid by Shulman and the team. Together, we will continue to innovate and expand our services to meet the evolving needs of our clients and the occupational health industry."

In addition to the leadership transition, Mobile Health is also delighted to announce the appointment of Marki Flannery to the Board of Directors. Marki is a distinguished leader with a proven track record in home healthcare. Her extensive experience and visionary leadership have earned her widespread respect and recognition in the industry.

Marki's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Mobile Health as they continue to expand their horizons and strengthen their strategic position in the market. Her insights and guidance will be priceless as they navigate the evolving landscape of their industry and seek new opportunities for growth and development. They are confident that her contributions will greatly enhance our decision-making processes and help us achieve our long-term objectives.

The appointments come at a time when Mobile Health is poised for further expansion and innovation in providing employment-related medical services. Wolf's leadership is expected to drive Mobile Health's mission of delivering exceptional services and contributing to the health and safety of workplaces across various industries.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 39 years of clinical excellence. Their 6,500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance. Mobile Health enables businesses to consolidate to one provider for OSHA/DOH compliance and for building a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

