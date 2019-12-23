Hire Insured Independent Contractors With GigSmart

DENVER, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigSmart, the modern staffing solution connecting businesses with temporary workers, announced Occupational Accident Insurance (OAI) coverage to protect every GigSmart Worker.

In partnership with Bunker, an insurance compliance and verification provider, businesses can now use GigSmart to hire insured Workers. These Workers are automatically covered in the event an accident takes place while they are working a Gig. OAI is similar to workers' compensation in that it provides medical expense coverage to 1099 workers for accidental injuries incurred on the job or related benefits associated with fatalities incurred on the job. It also prevents businesses from relying on their commercial insurance policy in the unfortunate event a Worker is injured at their workplace.

"With the addition of required OAI coverage for every GigSmart Worker, businesses can use GigSmart to find and hire insured contingent workers faster and more cost-effectively than any other staffing solution in the market today," said Rich Oakes, President of GigSmart. "This added benefit helps protect our Worker community while reducing the potential risk of liability on our business requesters — all at no additional cost to them," Oakes continued.

Since contractors are independently employed, they are not eligible for workers' compensation but are still just as much at risk as full-time employees. Should they incur any work-related injuries or medical costs, OAI coverage can help cover unexpected medical expenses that would otherwise need to be paid out-of-pocket. The OAI coverage provided by GigSmart is required for Workers as part of their use of the Get Gigs app. It gives Workers access to up to $1,000,000 in medical injury coverage, in addition to other benefits. To learn more about the OAI coverage provided by GigSmart, click here.

Available across 23 major US markets, GigSmart's two hiring apps are growing significantly month-over-month. The GigSmart Get Workers hiring app provides businesses access to local, skills-based, and insured Workers who can be hired on the fly at low costs with no lead time. The GigSmart Get Gigs app provides individuals access to local, on-demand Gigs available across nearly every industry. Both apps are available today to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

To download GigSmart's mobile staffing apps, or to learn more about GigSmart, visit www.gigsmart.com.

About GigSmart

GigSmart is a software development company focused on providing modern solutions to meet the needs of the growing gig economy. GigSmart's platform provides on-demand staffing solutions to connect skilled workers with businesses looking for labor. Launched in December of 2018, GigSmart's Get Gigs and Get Workers apps have already surpassed 150,000 installs. GigSmart's alternative staffing solutions serve 23 US markets in industries like construction, manufacturing, transportation, retail, customer service, and professional services. GigSmart is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with 35 full-time employees.

About Bunker

With offices in San Francisco and Madison, WI, Bunker developed the first usage-based business insurance products for the gig economy & future of work. Their technology platform allows independent workers and small businesses to obtain insurance in minutes, and save money by purchasing policies in shorter increments and/or at a project level. After launching out of beta in 2017, they've helped thousands of independent workers stay protected, in addition to automating the compliance tracking process of the platform or enterprise.

