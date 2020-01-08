Hire Temporary Labor From Anywhere With GigSmart

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigSmart, the modern staffing platform connecting businesses with temporary workers, launched a responsive web application today to provide browser-based access to its Get Workers users. Available on the web at getworkers.gigsmart.com, businesses can now create Gig posts, review applicants, and hire and manage temporary Workers, all from the convenience of their web browser on desktop, laptop, and tablet devices.

The web app functionality mirrors that of GigSmart's native Get Workers iOS and Android mobile apps, which gives business users a way to instantly connect with a community of over 125,000 skilled, temporary Workers who are looking for on-demand shifts near them. Available coast to coast across the United States, Get Workers users are able to hire vetted (background and motor vehicle records checked) and insured Workers for short-term Gig shifts instantly or up to 30 days in advance.

Matthew Cartabuke, a Human Resources Generalist at Airhead Sports Group, says, "Now I can create Gig posts and hire Gig Workers from the convenience of my work computer. This is a huge time-saver for me." As a Get Workers user, Cartabuke expects the web functionality to increase his use of GigSmart's on-demand hiring platform.

"Since our launch in December of 2018, we've seen a huge uptick in demand for our best-in-class gig economy apps. We're moving upmarket to provide our business users with a faster and easier way to access our growing pool of skilled, temporary Workers. With the launch of our web application, requesters can now fill hiring vacancies from their desktop, tablet or mobile device," said Rich Oakes, President of GigSmart.

Available across 23 major U.S. markets, the number of users leveraging GigSmart's two-sided gig economy platform is growing significantly month-over-month. Businesses can use the GigSmart Get Workers hiring app to access local, vetted, and insured Workers who can be hired on the fly at low costs with no lead time. The GigSmart Get Gigs mobile app provides individuals access to local, on-demand Gigs available across nearly every industry.

To access GigSmart's gig economy platform or to learn more about GigSmart, please visit www.gigsmart.com.

About GigSmart

GigSmart is a software development company focused on providing modern solutions to meet the needs of the growing gig economy. GigSmart's hiring platform provides on-demand staffing solutions to connect businesses looking for labor with skilled workers. Launched in December of 2018, GigSmart's Get Gigs and Get Workers apps have already surpassed 180,000 installs. GigSmart's alternative staffing solutions serve 23 U.S. markets in industries like construction, manufacturing, transportation, retail, customer service, and professional services. GigSmart is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with 35 full-time employees.

About Airhead Sports Group

AIRHEAD Sports Group (ASG) is a designer and distributor of branded consumer goods for the outdoor recreation and lifestyle industry. The company has a broad collection of winter and summer sports products marketed under several brands, including Airhead, Sportsstuff, and Yukon. The company's product collection includes behind-a-boat towables, life jackets, pool and lake floats, wakeboards, water skis, kneeboards, tow ropes, snowshoes, trekking poles, and other winter and summer sporting goods accessories.

ASG's products are sold in over 80 countries and primarily distributed through sporting goods and outdoor retailers, farm supply, mass merchants, marine distributors and dealers, and internet retailers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

