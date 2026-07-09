hireEZ combines its 1 billion open web profiles with Nexxt and Talroo to unify passive sourcing, nurtured talent and active applicants into one agentic workflow

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The top of the recruiting funnel has long been hiring's most expensive, most fragmented stage. That model is ending.

hireEZ, the AI-native talent acquisition platform, today announced strategic partnerships with Nexxt and Talroo to bring agentic AI to the top of the recruiting funnel: a unified pipeline where passive candidates from hireEZ's own database, nurtured professionals from Nexxt and active job seekers from Talroo flow automatically into a single workflow.

"hireEZ becomes the platform that orchestrates every candidate source into one agentic workflow," said Steven Jiang, CEO and Co-founder of hireEZ. "That's the shift from tools to a system that runs the funnel for you."

Every major recruiting technology wave - Monster, Indeed, LinkedIn - has started at the top of the funnel. Agentic AI is next, executing the entire top of the funnel autonomously: identifying candidates across channels and engaging them without manual sourcing or deduplication.

hireEZ's 1 billion open web profiles form the largest passive candidate database in recruiting. Nexxt, live within hireEZ today, adds over 150 million nurtured candidate profiles. "Partnering with hireEZ lets us plug that reach directly into an agentic workflow, so candidates are surfaced and engaged the moment a requisition goes live," said Dwaine Maltais, Chief Strategy Officer at Nexxt.

Talroo, coming to the platform, will connect hireEZ customers with high-intent job seekers through performance-based job advertising. "This partnership puts our active, high-intent talent stream to work inside a truly automated workflow, delivering the right candidates at the right moment without the manual lift," said Bruce Ge, CEO of Talroo.

Passive. Nurtured. Active. Three streams, unified on one platform - no CSV exports, no manual deduplication, no switching between dashboards.

The Nexxt integration is available to hireEZ customers today. The Talroo integration launches with early design partners in 2026, ahead of general availability. Interested leaders can contact hireEZ at [https://na2.hubs.ly/H06xT2V0].

About hireEZ: The AI-native talent acquisition platform orchestrating and automating end-to-end recruiting. (www.hireEZ.com)

About Nexxt: Helps employers discover and activate talent through sourcing, programmatic advertising, and multi-channel marketing. (nexxt.com)

About Talroo: A high-volume, top-of-funnel talent source connecting employers with active job seekers via performance-based advertising. (talroo.com)

Media Contact:

Dan Harten

hireEZ

[email protected]

SOURCE hireEZ