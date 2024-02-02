hireEZ Launches CRM Platform to Empower TA Leaders and Recruiters

hireEZ 2 signals hireEZ's evolution from a candidate sourcing and engagement solution to a complete CRM platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- hireEZ announced today the launch of hireEZ 2, the only candidate relationship management (CRM) platform built for recruiters by recruiters with industry-leading sourcing, analytics, and automation functionality.

Nearly a decade after launching the world's first AI candidate sourcing solution, hireEZ 2 pairs the hireEZ platform's unparalleled access to talent with a CRM that empowers leaders and recruiters to grow their organizations while minimizing technology expenses.

"What we've heard from industry leaders and recruiters is traditional recruitment CRMs don't get the job done. They are overly complex and create disjointed workflows, ultimately hurting recruiter productivity," said Steven Jiang, CEO and co-founder of hireEZ. "hireEZ 2 is purpose-built to unify recruiter workflows within a single system, designed to maximize productivity, and provide stronger insights across candidate engagement, talent pool creation, applicant match, and more for better decision-making."

hireEZ 2's industry-leading sourcing, analytics and automation solutions aim to save recruiters time, increase hiring quality and inform stronger hiring strategies by supporting every aspect of the recruitment workflow. With greater team productivity, leaders can reduce unnecessary tool spend and finally have a CRM worthy of their investment.

With hireEZ 2, teams get access to features to build comprehensive campaigns spanning email and text, access full-funnel reporting, and use generative AI capabilities to strengthen candidate engagement. Unlike other CRMs, hireEZ 2 delivers candidates to recruiters via sourcing, gives recruiters the power to match ideal candidates to current roles, and create talent pools for future positions — all while connecting to existing applicant tracking systems to centralize key information and enable recruitment with the strongest possible data foundation.

About hireEZ

For nearly a decade, hireEZ has delivered global recruiting teams greater access to candidates with the world's first AI Sourcing solution. Today, hireEZ is the only CRM platform built for recruiters by recruiters. Empowered with industry-leading sourcing, analytics and automation, hireEZ delivers talent so recruitment teams can successfully drive acquisition.

