hireEZ Partners With Leading Job Boards, Introduces 'Sourcing Hub' Feature

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- hireEZ , the only sourcing and candidate relationship management (CRM) platform built for recruiters by recruiters, today announced new partnerships with job boards Monster, Resume-Library, and CV-Library and the release of a new platform feature, Sourcing Hub.

Sourcing Hub uniquely leverages partnerships with job boards to provide hireEZ users with direct access to active talent profiles within its platform, creating a one-stop shop to source job candidates. With Sourcing Hub, recruiters can source from over one billion candidates on the open web, applicant tracking systems (ATS), and job boards all in one place.

"As the industry leader in talent sourcing, we continuously seek to empower our users by providing them with more ways to connect with top talent," said Steven Jiang, Co-founder and CEO at hireEZ. "Through our partnerships, Sourcing Hub streamlines workflows by integrating active talent from job boards with passive candidates from hireEZ and ATS databases, eliminating the need for recruiters to stitch together their candidate search from multiple sites."

The Sourcing Hub feature will be included with hireEZ platform access and is currently available.

"How employers find and engage with candidates today continues to evolve. For the most current talent acquisition, Companies need their technologies to work seamlessly, both finding the right candidates and engaging them in a way that builds relationships," said Jesse Kearns, Business Development Director at Monster. "I can't imagine a better way to streamline finding the right fit than leveraging Monster data through hireEZ, it just makes reaching your goals that much easier."

"As the largest independent job board in the UK, we are excited to provide recruiters with even more options to connect with candidates through Sourcing Hub with hireEZ," said Lee Biggins, Founder and CEO at CV-Library and Resume-Library. "Now hireEZ users will get unparalleled access to diverse candidates, from seasoned professionals to entry-level talent."

About hireEZ

For nearly a decade, hireEZ has delivered global recruiting teams greater access to candidates with the world's first AI Sourcing solution. Today, hireEZ is the talent acquisition platform with sourcing, CRM, analytics, and automation. Built for and trusted by our customers, it's one talent acquisition platform covering all the functionality recruiting teams need to hire the right people.

