HireLogic Recognized as 2024 HR Tech Award Winner for "Best Advance in Practical AI" in Talent Acquisition

Analyst Firm Recognizes Hirelogic for AI, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing for Positive, Practical Impacts to Organizations

DALLAS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HireLogic ( www.hirelogic.com ), a leading interview intelligence solution, today announced it is the recipient of the "Best Advance in Practical AI" award in the 5th Annual HR Tech Awards conducted by Lighthouse Research and Advisory, an independent analyst firm that provides HR, talent, and learning professionals with practical research and advice. HireLogic was recognized in the Talent Acquisition category as a solution that leverages AI, machine learning, robotic process automation, and/or natural language processing for practical impacts to people and the business. Previous AI in talent acquisition award recipients include ModernHire (acquired by HireVue), PandoLogic (acquired by Veritone), and Phenom.

"Interviews are one of the most complicated, variable-filled aspects of the hiring process, yet most companies have little insight into what happens within each of those conversations," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research and Advisory. "HireLogic has taken on that challenge with its platform that tracks interview content, evaluates interviewer compliance, and generates relevant insights. Employers that want unparalleled clarity into interviews at a micro and macro level should take note."

HireLogic helps HR departments and staffing firms extract valuable insights from interviews. HireLogic has developed advanced AI and machine learning capabilities focused on the talent acquisition domain, using a combination of proprietary and third-party models and generative AI. HireLogic automatically takes smart notes during interviews and provides deep candidate insights such as abstracted summaries, skills, aspirations, leadership qualities, quantitative KPIs, and more, resulting in significant time savings and objective data to improve hiring outcomes. In addition, HireLogic provides managers with real time performance insights on recruiting operations, including average call duration, questions asked, and potential bias warnings. This helps to improve team efficiency, augment DEI initiatives, and support EEOC compliance.

HireLogic also uses conversational analytics to listen to job requisition and intake calls, generating detailed job descriptions, skill requirements, and relevant interview questions for any position. The solution seamlessly integrates with telephony and video platforms, and to ATS and HCM applications, instantly adding a layer of conversational analytics and AI to existing technology infrastructure without cumbersome implementation or training overhead.

"We are honored to be recognized for the 2024 HR Tech Awards among such a distinguished group of talent acquisition software vendors, who are the workhorses enabling great workforces," said Richard Mendis, HireLogic CMO. "The Lighthouse Research team puts the highest weight on case studies (40%) when evaluating vendors, which is an indicator of both HireLogic's ease of adoption and clear ROI that enables organizations to leverage practical, cutting-edge AI and machine learning to improve hiring outcomes."

HireLogic is an AI-powered conversational analytics platform that dramatically improves interview productivity and intelligence, to enable smarter hiring and staffing decisions. Built on decades of recruiting experience and using advanced machine learning and generative AI models, HireLogic extracts valuable insights by listening to any in-person or remote interview. With HireLogic, managers can finally get deep visibility into their recruiting team performance, including interview compliance. HireLogic can be used by individuals or organizations of any size, who can start experiencing smarter hiring for free at www.hirelogic.com .

