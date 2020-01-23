Hireology and Dealertrack DMS Partner on Integrated Payroll and HR Administration Solution for Automotive Dealers

CHICAGO and DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology, the leading recruitment CRM for multi-location, decentralized enterprises, and Dealertrack, the leading provider of integrated dealership technologies, announced a new partnership that provides automotive dealers a fully-featured, integrated payroll and human resource solution.

The exclusive partnership will help mitigate the redundant, and error prone processes that often come when dealers use multiple disconnected and stand-alone solutions that, over time, create frustration and inefficiency for auto dealership staff.

(PRNewsfoto/Hireology)

"As dealers face more challenges to finding top talent, it will be even more important to have technology in place to keep new employees engaged and serve as one central point of record for their journey throughout the company," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "By partnering with Dealertrack, Hireology furthers our commitment to making the day-to-day hiring, payroll and HR administration processes for auto dealers more streamlined and accurate, while also making more time for HR staff to focus on what matters the most—their people."

Key features of the systems integration include:

Automatic transfer of new hire data, kicking off onboarding and payroll processes

Management of paid time off requests and accruals, performance reviews, job summaries and more, eliminating the need to track these manually or in separate systems

One payroll system of record for all HR information and real-time automatic posting to the DMS General Ledger

Sales commissions, tech time and employee receivables integration

"Together, Hireology and Dealertrack DMS combine all a dealer's HR needs including hiring, time and attendance, payroll processing and reporting, benefits administration, and talent management into one platform," added Mandi Fang, vice president and general manager of Dealertrack DMS. "The integrated solution is easy to implement and significantly reduces the ongoing administrative effort of managing multiple third-party providers."

Hireology and Dealertrack will preview the integrated payroll solution powered by Netchex at NADA 2020, in Las Vegas, February 14-17, 2020.

About Dealertrack

Dealertrack is the leading provider of integrated dealership technologies. From best-in-class Sales and F&I software that improves the customer experience to a Dealer Management System that boosts employee productivity, Dealertrack is committed to the growth and success of your business. Our products empower dealerships to make better choices about how to run their businesses and promote better customer vision, giving dealerships a cross-product view of each customer. With more freedom and better vision, our dealerships can provide a better buying, borrowing, and service experience within a changing automotive world. For more information, visit us.dealertrack.com.

About Hireology

Hireology's recruitment CRM empowers multi-location, decentralized enterprises and independently owned businesses to build their best teams with confidence. The company equips HR and business leaders with the skills and technology needed to manage the full employee lifecycle – from hire to retire – in one seamless platform. With focused expertise across several industries – including retail automotive, healthcare and professional and consumer services – more than 7,500 businesses today trust Hireology to help build great teams, lift customer service and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.hireology.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

For Dealertrack

Lisa Aloisio, Cox Automotive

m. 404.725.0651

Lisa.Aloisio@coxautoinc.com

For Hireology

Myriha Burce, Edelman

312.240.2617

Myriha.Burce@edelman.com

SOURCE Hireology

Related Links

http://www.hireology.com

