Hireology Announces Partnership with Home Care Software Provider AxisCare

CHICAGO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology, the leading recruitment CRM for multi-location, decentralized enterprises, today announced a partnership with AxisCare, a leading provider of home care scheduling, billing and management software. The companies have integrated core platforms to help agencies attract and hire quality caregivers and seamlessly transfer new hire data from Hireology to AxisCare for scheduling.

AxisCare

"Our partnership with AxisCare brings together the best recruitment CRM and scheduling platforms in the home care space," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "With this new integration, we are excited to help agencies increase quality caregiver applications and boost caregiver satisfaction with more efficient scheduling post-hire."

Hireology recently released new recruitment marketing and CRM solutions for the home care, home health and healthcare markets. New investments are now being made in automation tooling to help simplify processes and create memorable candidate and new hire experiences.

AxisCare is one of the fastest-growing home care software companies, designed to help agencies manage their caregivers and clients with ease. With their user-friendly, web-based scheduling solution, AxisCare serves small to large home care agencies across 50 states and seven countries and was recently awarded the industry's top honor for customer service and ease-of-use.

"Automating the transfer of new hire data from Hireology to AxisCare streamlines operations and enables agencies to focus on what really matters – providing better care and accelerating growth," said Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare. "We are excited to partner with Hireology to help agencies reduce the time to hire and efficiently schedule caregivers."

About the Integration

Current Hireology Customers

Current Hireology administrators who are interested in learning more about integrating their existing AxisCare account can do so by emailing support@hireology.com. For Hireology customers who would like to learn more about AxisCare, visit www.axiscare.com.

Current AxisCare Customers

HR teams currently using AxisCare can learn more about Hireology through our landing page: https://hireology.com/resources/axis-care/



About Hireology

Hireology's recruitment CRM empowers multi-location, decentralized enterprises and independently owned businesses to build their best teams with confidence. The company equips HR and business leaders with the skills and technology needed to manage the full employee lifecycle – from hire to retire – in one seamless platform. With focused expertise across several industries – including retail automotive, healthcare and professional and consumer services – more than 6,500 businesses today trust Hireology to help build great teams, lift customer service and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.hireology.com.

Become a Hireology Partner

Interested in partnering with Hireology? Learn about our partnership program at https://hireology.com/resources/partner.

About AxisCare

AxisCare's award-winning home care software is a back-office and point of care solution for non-medical agencies across all 50 states and 7 countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid and other 3rd-Party Billing, the platform helps agencies from startups to large enterprises stay compliant, cash-flow healthy, and ahead of their competition with built-in marketing and CRM tools. Recently given the industry's top award for ease of use, overall performance and customer service, their mission is to transform home operations, and empower agencies to provide better care. For more information they can be reached at sales@axiscare.com or by visiting www.axiscare.com.

