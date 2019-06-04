Hireology Appoints Kevin Knapp as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology, the leading recruitment CRM for multi-location, decentralized enterprises, announced it has appointed Kevin Knapp as Chief Financial Officer.

Knapp previously served as Chief Financial Officer at CareerBuilder LLC for 14 years during which time he also added the Chief Operating Officer title for the final two years. Knapp helped build CareerBuilder into a global leader in human capital solutions by driving the company's global financial management operations, including external reporting, corporate controllership, strategic planning, acquisitions, taxes, risk management and treasury, as well as the company's global marketing, human resources, legal, customer support, information technology and real estate functions. During his tenure, CareerBuilder grew from $70 million in revenue and 430 employees in 2003 to over $700 million in global revenue and 3,300 employees, operating in more than 20 countries.

Prior to joining CareerBuilder, Knapp was part of the original leadership team that launched Cars.com, the leading automotive marketplace website and served as its Vice President of Strategy and Operations. Knapp began his career with KPMG the global audit, tax and advisory firm, holding various roles in both its audit and mergers and acquisitions practices.

He is a Certified Public Accountant, holding an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Knapp also is a member of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business CFO Advisory Board and served on the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's Advisory Council on Agriculture, Small Business and Labor from 2012-2015.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Knapp to our leadership team," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "Kevin brings extensive financial and operational expertise to our company, supported by a deep knowledge of the human capital management software marketplace. We believe Kevin is the right person to help guide us through our next phase of growth."

This hire is one of many for the fast-growing tech startup. Hireology is currently concentrating its resources and new hires to further company-wide efforts focused on enhancing recruitment marketing capabilities via strong automation technology.

"Those in the industry have been watching and admiring Hireology for years as they have built a great reputation for innovation and relentless customer focus," said Knapp. "To now have the opportunity to join this team is truly an honor. I'm looking forward to leveraging my past experiences scaling high-growth businesses to help Hireology maintain and accelerate its current momentum."

