Hireology Simplifies Automotive Hiring With New Mobile App

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology, the leading recruitment CRM for multi-location, decentralized enterprises, announced a new mobile application, available this summer.

The mobile application will enable hiring managers to engage candidates on-the-go, hire faster and avoid losing applicants to competing job offers in a tight labor market. The app will be available to all customers and included in the base subscription price.

"Today's hiring market is incredibly challenging for dealers across the country, with low unemployment and a quickly evolving HR tech landscape," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "Timeliness and efficiency are critical when looking to secure top talent. Our mobile app meets hiring managers where they are—the office, the train, the sales floor—and enables the hiring process to fit seamlessly into the dealership day to day. But most importantly, we're strengthening the lines of communication between hiring managers and qualified candidates."

Key features and benefits of Hireology's mobile app include the ability to:

Prioritize key job openings during the applicant review process

Review prescreen survey results and other applicant information, including resumes, cover letters and assessments

Communicate with colleagues on-the-go using in-app comments, enabling a constant flow of feedback to move candidates through the hiring process faster

Customize email templates for timely candidate updates

"This year, we are focused on listening deeper to our customers and innovating directly to address their biggest pain points," said Ves Atanasov, Vice President of Product at Hireology. "Simplicity in process and efficiency through automation are at the top of our list. The Hireology mobile application is the first of several product updates that will empower our customers to continue to build their best teams in 2020."

This year, Hireology is celebrating ten years of helping dealers build their best teams. Tapping into its retail automotive industry and HR technology expertise, Hireology continues to expand its platform and shift how dealers approach their hiring.



Hireology's mobile app announcement comes on the heels of their Dealertrack partnership, announced in late January. The Dealertrack integration provides a more accurate and streamlined flow of employee data, with hiring, time and attendance, payroll processing and reporting, benefits administration, and talent management all in one platform.

Hireology will attend NADA 2020, February 14-17 in Las Vegas. Additional information about the mobile app and Dealertrack integration will be available at Hireology's booth, 4137C.

About Hireology

Hireology's recruitment CRM empowers multi-location, decentralized enterprises and independently owned businesses to build their best teams with confidence. The company equips HR and business leaders with the skills and technology needed to manage the full employee lifecycle – from hire to retire – in one seamless platform. With focused expertise across several industries – including retail automotive, healthcare and professional and consumer services – more than 7,500 businesses today trust Hireology to help build great teams, lift customer service and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.hireology.com .

