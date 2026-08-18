Hirevue Momentum Accelerates as Employers Emphasize Skills Based Hiring

New customer bookings more than triple as employers shift to validated skills and trusted, science-backed AI; Hirevue launches AI Interviewer and Assessment Builder and earns FedRAMP Certification

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirevue, a global leader in skills validation, today shared strong results for the first half of the year. Growth was fueled by significant new customer acquisition, continued demand for skills-based hiring and assessments, expansion across U.S. and international markets, and the launch of new AI-powered products.

This first half of the year has been marked by a broader shift in the industry: Teams are looking to move from traditional hiring signals towards validated skills, hiring science, and data that identifies the candidates with capabilities to succeed. And as AI floods the hiring process, employers increasingly need technology they can trust and defend—technology that is transparent, science-backed, and validated to predict real-world performance. Hirevue has:

More than tripled bookings from new customers in the first half of the year.

in the first half of the year. Seen accelerating demand for its science-backed skills assessments, which more than doubled assessment bookings year-over-year.

Earned FedRAMP Certification for its next generation platform strengthening its ability to serve federal agencies with secure, enterprise-grade hiring technology .

strengthening its ability to serve federal agencies with . Deepened momentum in the Middle East with new and expanded deployments at leading organizations across the region.

"Our first-half performance shows that organizations are fundamentally changing how they think about identifying talent," said Jeremy Friedman, Chief Executive Officer at Hirevue. "The growth we're seeing across new customers, assessments, and global markets tells us the shift to validated skills is durable and accelerating. Employers want AI they can trust and stand behind, and that is exactly what we build."

Hirevue's H1 momentum was further supported by the launch of two new products:

Assessment Builder offers teams the ability to create assessments backed by validation research in minutes.

offers teams the ability to create assessments backed by validation research in minutes. AI Interviewer brings Hirevue's decades of hiring science and validation expertise to voice-based conversational AI, helping enterprises uncover qualified talent at scale while maintaining the rigor, transparency, and governance required for high-stakes hiring decisions.

"By leveraging AI-powered platforms and integrated data, TA teams can identify, attract, and engage top talent—often before competitors even know those candidates are available. This proactive, data-driven approach enables organizations to respond quickly to changing business needs, seize new opportunities, and fuel growth from within," said Stella Ioannidou, Senior Research Director at The Josh Bersin Company.

Hirevue also strengthened its leadership team during the first half of the year with the addition of Samir Gulati as Chief Marketing Officer and elevating Matt Foggett to Executive VP of Worldwide Sales. The appointments bring additional expertise to the company as Hirevue scales its technology and expands into new markets.

"We have a strong core business, an expanding global footprint, and new products that significantly increase the markets and hiring challenges we can address," Friedman added. "Adding Samir Gulati and Matt Foggett to our leadership team gives us even greater depth as we deliver on that for our customers."

As organizations increasingly turn to skills-based hiring and validated AI to make faster, more confident talent decisions, Hirevue will keep investing where it always has—in the science and products that make those decisions possible.

About Hirevue

Hirevue is redefining how organizations make hiring decisions. As the leader in skills validation, Hirevue helps employers move beyond resumes and interviews alone to understand what candidates can actually do. Combining decades of selection science with intelligent interviewing technology, science-backed assessments, agentic AI, and workflow automation, Hirevue delivers the evidence organizations need to hire with greater speed, confidence, and fairness. Hundreds of organizations worldwide—including over 40% of the Fortune 100—trust Hirevue to improve quality of hire, reduce turnover, and create exceptional candidate experiences. Hirevue has powered more than 180 million assessments, 80 million video interviews, and over 200 million candidate engagements.

Media Contacts:

Jackie Quintana, Pitch PR, [email protected]

Megan Botta, Pitch PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Hirevue