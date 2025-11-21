HIROMI ASAI Captivates Los Angeles Fashion Week with Celebrity Runway and Media Spotlight
News provided byHIROMI ASAI - Mode & Classic LLC
Nov 21, 2025, 08:37 ET
A Fusion of Kimono Tradition and Innovation Captures Hollywood's Attention.
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HIROMI ASAI, the New York–based menswear brand acclaimed for transforming authentic Japanese kimono textiles into contemporary fashion, made a remarkable debut at Los Angeles Fashion Week on October 16, 2025, presented by Art Hearts Fashion, in partnership with Maison Privée. This showcase followed successful appearances at New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, further establishing the brand's international presence.
HIROMI ASAI unveiled 21 looks, including the Spring/Summer 2026 collection "Black, Born from Light," which explores the contrast between darkness and radiance as a metaphor for creative transformation. Select archival pieces were also featured, chosen for their appeal to both Los Angeles's vibrant party scene and Hollywood's celebrity culture—garments designed to shine on the red carpet and at exclusive events. The show drew a full house of media, industry professionals, and celebrities, marking a remarkable introduction to the Los Angeles fashion community.
The evening was highlighted by runway appearances from Princeton Perez and Fulop Budavari, with special guest Noah Fleder drawing photographers' attention in a HIROMI ASAI jacket.
The event received global exposure, with highlights featured on Getty Images. Sheen Magazine praised HIROMI ASAI's men's collection for its "bold and powerful look," recognizing the brand's standout impact on the runway. The show was also widely noted for its exceptional craftsmanship and seamless blend of traditional artistry and contemporary design, with industry observers highlighting the vibrant atmosphere and innovative approach.
"Los Angeles Fashion Week was an unforgettable milestone for our brand," said Hiromi Asai, founder and creative director. "We are deeply honored by the incredible support from the audience, celebrities, and media who joined us in celebrating the artistry of kimono textiles as contemporary menswear."
About HIROMI ASAI
Founded in New York in 2017, HIROMI ASAI redefines Japanese craftsmanship through contemporary menswear using authentic kimono textiles. Collaborating with Japan's leading artisans, the brand creates innovative fabrics and silhouettes that unite artistry, precision, and modern sensibility. Since 2019, HIROMI ASAI has showcased collections at New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, now expanding to Los Angeles with this successful debut.
FUTURE SHOW
HIROMI ASAI will present the artistic collection in Miami during Art Basel Miami Beach 2025 in December 2025. The details will be published soon.
SALES & SHOWROOM INFORMATION
For Sales
Flying Solo, The Store
420 W Broadway, New York, NY 10012, USA
646-982 1133
Also available at Online Store
For PR and Showroom
Flying Solo PR - The Copper Room
419 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA
https://www.instagram.com/flyingsolo_pr
Maison Privée
8285 Sunset Blvd. Suite #1, West Hollywood, CA 90046
https://www.maisonpriveepr.com
HIROMI ASAI WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIA
HP: https://www.hiromiasainy.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiromi.asai
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modeandclassic
Media Contact:
Hiromi Asai
646-242-4156
[email protected]
SOURCE HIROMI ASAI - Mode & Classic LLC
