HIROMI ASAI Captivates Los Angeles Fashion Week with Celebrity Runway and Media Spotlight

A Fusion of Kimono Tradition and Innovation Captures Hollywood's Attention.



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HIROMI ASAI, the New York–based menswear brand acclaimed for transforming authentic Japanese kimono textiles into contemporary fashion, made a remarkable debut at Los Angeles Fashion Week on October 16, 2025, presented by Art Hearts Fashion, in partnership with Maison Privée. This showcase followed successful appearances at New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, further establishing the brand's international presence.

A one-minute highlight reel of HIROMI ASAI's 21 looks at Los Angeles Fashion Week, blending archival designs with new creations-including early glimpses of SS2026. A vibrant display of the brand's modern menswear crafted from authentic kimono textiles. Princeton Perez wears a HIROMI ASAI ensemble crafted from Japanese kimono textiles at Los Angeles Fashion Week (LAFW), powered by Art Hearts Fashion. The look offers an early glimpse into the brand's Spring/Summer 2026 vision, "Black, Born from Light." (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images) Fulop Budavari wears a striking HIROMI ASAI look crafted from luminous Japanese kimono textiles, presented at Los Angeles Fashion Week (LAFW) powered by Art Hearts Fashion. This vibrant silhouette highlights the brand's signature fusion of heritage craftsmanship and modern menswear design. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images)

HIROMI ASAI unveiled 21 looks, including the Spring/Summer 2026 collection "Black, Born from Light," which explores the contrast between darkness and radiance as a metaphor for creative transformation. Select archival pieces were also featured, chosen for their appeal to both Los Angeles's vibrant party scene and Hollywood's celebrity culture—garments designed to shine on the red carpet and at exclusive events. The show drew a full house of media, industry professionals, and celebrities, marking a remarkable introduction to the Los Angeles fashion community.

The evening was highlighted by runway appearances from Princeton Perez and Fulop Budavari, with special guest Noah Fleder drawing photographers' attention in a HIROMI ASAI jacket.

The event received global exposure, with highlights featured on Getty Images. Sheen Magazine praised HIROMI ASAI's men's collection for its "bold and powerful look," recognizing the brand's standout impact on the runway. The show was also widely noted for its exceptional craftsmanship and seamless blend of traditional artistry and contemporary design, with industry observers highlighting the vibrant atmosphere and innovative approach.

"Los Angeles Fashion Week was an unforgettable milestone for our brand," said Hiromi Asai, founder and creative director. "We are deeply honored by the incredible support from the audience, celebrities, and media who joined us in celebrating the artistry of kimono textiles as contemporary menswear."

About HIROMI ASAI

Founded in New York in 2017, HIROMI ASAI redefines Japanese craftsmanship through contemporary menswear using authentic kimono textiles. Collaborating with Japan's leading artisans, the brand creates innovative fabrics and silhouettes that unite artistry, precision, and modern sensibility. Since 2019, HIROMI ASAI has showcased collections at New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, now expanding to Los Angeles with this successful debut.

