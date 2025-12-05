HIROMI ASAI Elevates Kimono Textiles into Contemporary Menswear Art at Miami Art Week

Redefining Japanese Textile Heritage Through Modern Design

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Miami Art Week 2025, HIROMI ASAI repositions Japanese kimono textiles as a contemporary artistic medium, transforming them into menswear at the intersection of craft, culture, and modern design. Rather than starting from the kimono silhouette, the brand begins with the textile itself — long regarded in Japan as an art form in its own right — and carries that expression into the present through precise tailoring. Collaborating with master kimono textile craftsmen, HIROMI ASAI develops original fabrics using time-honored techniques and shapes them into sculptural garments that move naturally on the human frame.

HIROMI ASAI mens wear show at Miami Art Week 2025, powered by Art Hearts Fashion HIROMI ASAI show at Miami Art Week 2025, powered by Art Hearts Fashion, this image from the Los Angeles Fashion Week

The approximately 20-look show during Art Basel Miami Beach 2025 positions menswear. A personal thread from designer Hiromi Asai's creative life also informs the presentation. During the pandemic, time regained with her family inspired the picture book Come Home Soon, published by her creative studio Lunar Maria, which now contributes select artwork to the show's visual environment.

On the runway, bold motifs emerge as striking expressions of movement and symbolism. A cape inspired by Raijin and Fujin — Japanese deities of thunder and wind — introduces mythic force, followed by double-dragon and cloud-dragon designs energizing sharply structured coats. Mist-shrouded overalls, cinched with auspicious sashes, extend this dynamic visual language across the collection.

The show culminates in a tailored coat featuring the iconic Rinpa red and white plum blossoms motif, recognized internationally through its appearance within VOGUE. In this work, Japanese artistic lineage meets modern menswear precision, affirming the brand's belief that kimono textiles can convey historical depth while asserting a distinctly contemporary presence.

"Kimono textiles are works of art in themselves. Our role is to bring that artistry into the present — shaping it through line, balance, and proportion so that menswear becomes a new site of artistic expression," says Hiromi Asai.

About HIROMI ASAI

HIROMI ASAI, founded in New York in 2017 and led by designer Hiromi Asai, transforms Japanese kimono textile mastery into modern menswear functioning as wearable art. Working with leading kimono textile craftsmen and workshops, the brand creates original fabrics and sculpts them into bold, precise menswear. Since 2019, HIROMI ASAI has presented collections in New York, Paris, Milan, Los Angeles, and Pitti Uomo in Florence.

About Lunar Maria LLC

Lunar Maria LLC, established by Hiromi Asai, develops creative projects and publishes books. In 2023, the company released the picture book Come Home Soon.

