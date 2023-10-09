HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT PAUL KAGAME TO OPEN MWC KIGALI 2023

News provided by

GSMA

09 Oct, 2023, 03:30 ET

Secure your spot and register today to attend MWC Kigali, 17-19 October 2023

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA is delighted to announce that His Excellency Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda, will formally open MWC Kigali on 17 October at the Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda.

Continue Reading
"His Excellency Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda, will formally open MWC Kigali on 17 October 2023 at the Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda. The photo shows His Excellency sharing the keynote stage with the GSMA's Director General at MWC Africa 2022. Photo courtesy: Urugwiro Village"
"His Excellency Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda, will formally open MWC Kigali on 17 October 2023 at the Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda. The photo shows His Excellency sharing the keynote stage with the GSMA's Director General at MWC Africa 2022. Photo courtesy: Urugwiro Village"

"It is a great honour for His Excellency Paul Kagame to open MWC Kigali 2023; his participation is a mark of how Africa's digital transformation journey is gaining momentum and empowering communities, government and businesses. As 4G moves forward and 5G emerges, frontier technologies offer huge potential and fintech continues to connect millions within the formal economy for the first time. I am looking forward to three days of debate and inspiration with international industry leaders and high-level African policymakers," said GSMA's Director General, Mats Granryd.

MWC Kigali, the African continent's largest and most influential connectivity event is taking place on the 17 – 19 October. The event convenes powerful innovators and political leaders from all sub-regions of the continent to create a better future for all. It features impactful summits and forums, delving into vital topics like bridging the digital divide, leveraging mobile tech for socio-economic development, and aligning industries with UN Sustainable Development Goals. Aligned with MWC Kigali's four core themes – Accelerate Africa, FinTech, HealthTech, and Powering Digital – these sessions aim to propel the digital era forward.

Event Partners

MWC Kigali's industry-leading agenda is enabled by the partners of our event. We are proud to have the support of leading global and regional companies including our founding partners Mastercard, MTN, Orange, ZTE and our event partners Republic of Rwanda, African Union, Africa CDC and Smart Africa.

For more information, follow our updates on the MWC Kigali Press Zone or visit www.mwckigali.com.  The media are invited to register for your complimentary pass by contacting the GSMA Press Office at [email protected].

We invite you to find out more at gsma.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240569/MWC_Kigali.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/4060215/GSMA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE GSMA

Also from this source

GSMA MWC LAS VEGAS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CTIA: THE MUST-ATTEND EVENT FOR MOBILE AND TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRIES

GSMA MWC LAS VEGAS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CTIA: THE MUST-ATTEND EVENT FOR MOBILE AND TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRIES

The GSMA MWC series returns to Las Vegas from September 26 – 28, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall. Amdocs, AT&T Business, AWS,...
100 MILLION WOMEN PER YEAR WILL NEED TO ADOPT MOBILE INTERNET TO CLOSE THE GENDER GAP BY 2030, GSMA REPORT REVEALS

100 MILLION WOMEN PER YEAR WILL NEED TO ADOPT MOBILE INTERNET TO CLOSE THE GENDER GAP BY 2030, GSMA REPORT REVEALS

Over 800 million women will need to adopt mobile internet in order to close the digital gender gap by 2030 across low- and middle-income countries...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.