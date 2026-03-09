Hisense 2026 ULED MiniLED TVs: Bringing Premium Big-Screen Experiences Home at Every Budget

Built for Game Day Hosting, Big-Screen Viewing and the Moments That Bring People Together

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense , a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, announces its 2026 ULED MiniLED TV lineup, focusing on the latest U6 and U7 Series. The new lineup makes it easier for shoppers to find the best TV for their needs.

Available starting today, the U7 Series leads the 2026 ULED MiniLED rollout, with the U6 Series set to follow at retailers in the coming weeks. As global excitement builds around the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™ tournament in the United States, Hisense's newest lineup is engineered to help fans, families and friends experience every moment together with greater clarity, scale and immersion at a budget that fits their needs.

The ULED lineup (U6 and U7) represents Hisense's performance-to-value sweet spot, while the upcoming RGB MiniLED Series will serve as the company's ultra-premium tier with breakthrough display technologies above the ULED category.

"The data's clear – people are gravitating toward larger screens and they're using them to bring people together," said James Fishler, Chief Commercial Officer at Hisense USA. "We're focused on making sure the features that define the viewing experience – the size, the performance, the technology – are accessible across the board, not just at the high end. That's what this lineup delivers."

Everyday Premium for the Big-Screen Way People Watch

The 2026 U6 and U7 Series are designed around how people gather and enjoy entertainment at home today, from hosting friends for major sporting events to relaxing with family to watch a favorite show. As more households upgrade to larger screens for shared viewing, Hisense continues to deliver premium picture performance, immersive audio and modern gaming capabilities without requiring a premium investment.

This year, Hisense expands its U6 and U7 portfolios with a range of MiniLED TVs designed to fit more homes, spaces and budgets, making it easier for households to create a big-screen setup that is ready for every occasion.

U7 Series: The Game-Changer for Hosting the World's Biggest Matches

Built for sports viewing and large-scale hosting, the U7 Series combines exceptional motion performance, high-impact brightness and immersive sound to bring stadium-like energy into the living room, delivering MiniLED performance typically reserved for higher price tiers. With expansive screen sizes reaching up to 116 inches, the U7SG is designed for households, turning major sporting events into truly cinematic experiences.

An important series in Hisense's FIFA World Cup 2026™ portfolio, the U7SG is purpose-built to elevate match-day hosting, capturing fast-paced action, vivid color and crowd-level atmosphere with the clarity and scale needed to make every goal, rivalry and defining moment feel larger than life.

Key features of the U7 include:

Precision Light. Maximum Impact - Thousands of MiniLEDs deliver pinpoint control for vibrant, lifelike pictures – brighter highlights and deeper blacks make every scene pop, even in bright rooms. Powered by Hi-QLED MiniLED Pro with Full Array Local Dimming and the Hi-View AI Engine Pro, the U7 maintains strong contrast and clarity across live sports, movies and everyday content.

Thousands of MiniLEDs deliver pinpoint control for vibrant, lifelike pictures – brighter highlights and deeper blacks make every scene pop, even in bright rooms. Powered by Hi-QLED MiniLED Pro with Full Array Local Dimming and the Hi-View AI Engine Pro, the U7 maintains strong contrast and clarity across live sports, movies and everyday content. No Blur. No Guessing - Advanced motion technology handles gaming, sports and action at high speeds. There's no blur, lag or smeared frames – just fluid action that never misses a beat. A native 165Hz refresh rate with intelligent motion processing ensures ultra-smooth performance during fast-paced gameplay and match-day moments alike.

Advanced motion technology handles gaming, sports and action at high speeds. There's no blur, lag or smeared frames – just fluid action that never misses a beat. A native 165Hz refresh rate with intelligent motion processing ensures ultra-smooth performance during fast-paced gameplay and match-day moments alike. The Center of Attention - Turn everyday watching into the main event with sizes up to 116 inches. Expansive screen options meet growing demand for larger displays, while immersive 50W multi-channel audio (2.1.2) with Dolby Atmos® and DTS Virtual:X® fills the room with layered sound designed for hosting and shared viewing.

Turn everyday watching into the main event with sizes up to 116 inches. Expansive screen options meet growing demand for larger displays, while immersive 50W multi-channel audio (2.1.2) with Dolby Atmos® and DTS Virtual:X® fills the room with layered sound designed for hosting and shared viewing. Premium Without the Premium Price - Advanced MiniLED gives you the performance you need and the price you want, providing high-end viewing without a high-end price tag.

The U7 Series is available in both Google TV™ (U7SG) and Fire TV (U7SF) operating systems at varying retailers, giving consumers the flexibility to choose the smart platform that best aligns with their connected home ecosystem.

U6 Series: Premium Viewing Within Reach

Led by the U6SF Pro, the U6 Series continues Hisense's mission of bringing advanced display technology to more households. Built around features consumers value most, the U6SF Pro makes it easier to step into a premium experience without moving into higher-priced tiers.

The U6 lineup offers reliable performance designed for how households watch together. Hisense also introduces an additional entry MiniLED model within the lineup, U6SF, giving shoppers an even more attainable way to upgrade to MiniLED technology across a wider range of screen sizes and budgets.

Select features across the U6 lineup include:

All the Brilliance. None of the Barriers - Your shows look better. Your sports are clearer. Your movies pop. Thanks to Hi-QLED MiniLED with Full Array Local Dimming and Quantum Dot color, the U6 produces brighter highlights, deeper contrast and more lifelike color across streaming, sports and everyday content.

Your shows look better. Your sports are clearer. Your movies pop. Thanks to Hi-QLED MiniLED with Full Array Local Dimming and Quantum Dot color, the U6 produces brighter highlights, deeper contrast and more lifelike color across streaming, sports and everyday content. Picture That Thinks for Itself - No settings to fiddle with. Just better viewing, every time. Powered by AI-driven picture optimization, the U6 continuously fine-tunes picture performance based on what you're watching.

No settings to fiddle with. Just better viewing, every time. Powered by AI-driven picture optimization, the U6 continuously fine-tunes picture performance based on what you're watching. Sound That Feels Fuller - Integrated subwoofer adds depth without extra speakers or wires. Movies, shows and sports all sound richer right out of the box. Dolby Atmos® support enhances immersion by creating more dimensional sound, helping dialogue, commentary and effects feel more natural within the room.

Integrated subwoofer adds depth without extra speakers or wires. Movies, shows and sports all sound richer right out of the box. Dolby Atmos® support enhances immersion by creating more dimensional sound, helping dialogue, commentary and effects feel more natural within the room. MiniLED for Every Room - Every size from 55 to 100 inches, premium picture quality scales to fit your space and your budget, bringing MiniLED performance to more homes.

Multiple model options, all featuring Fire TV OS, ensure shoppers can find the right combination of size, features and value for their home.

Availability

The 2026 Hisense ULED MiniLED lineup will be available in a variety of configurations across major retail partners, with select models, sizes and smart TV platforms varying by retailer. The U7 series is available now, starting at $1,299 MSRP via Best Buy , with an iteration coming to Amazon soon. The U6 series will begin rolling out in the weeks ahead. For more information about upcoming Hisense products and promotions, visit www.hisense-usa.com .

View Hisense's 2026 ULED press kit, including high-resolution imagery here.

About Hisense USA

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances and intelligent IT solutions. As the first to market with RGB MiniLED technology, Hisense continues to pioneer innovative display solutions that set new industry standards. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-Q3 2025). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

